 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
Performing Arts Festival ...

Performing Arts Festival Noorderzon 2017

Festivals / Groningen
August 17-27

A:
Noorderplantsoen
Groningen
W:
http://www.noorderzon.nl/en/
€: Free access, performances vary
(0)

Noorderzon Performing Arts Festival Groningen will present its 27th edition, and you’re invited!

About Noorderzon

Noorderzon Performing Arts Festival Groningen is a combination of a cutting-edge art festival and a large scale summer fest. Every year about 135.000 visitors visit the 11-day event.

The freely accessible festival village in the idyllic Noorderplantsoen is the heart of the festival. Here theatre, dance, music, literature and visual art performances take place in tents or on outdoor stages.

There will be plenty of eateries as well, to grab a bite or drink whilst you’re there!

International performances

The performances at the festival will largely be by international companies that come to the Netherlands especially for Noorderzon. Works by leading names and adventurous new makers from all over the world bring their stories to Groningen.

The shows include performers from Australia, Brazil, The United States, Burkina Faso, Italy, France, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Belgium, amongst others.


All images by Niels Knelis

Programme Noorderzon 2017

Here is a small selection of the many international performances in the programme of 2017:
For the Sky Not to Fall
The Fever
Au Desir d’Horizons
We’ll Cross the Bridge Once We Get to the River
Quintetto
Dark Circus
Burning Bright in the Forest of the Night
Hamnet

For the Noorderzon programme, click here.

Noorderzon Downtown

Many locations in the inner city of Groningen will transform into venues for Noorderzon performances as well, forming the delightful Noorderzon Downtown.

Tickets

Find information about ticket sales.

WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×

Lifestyle Topics


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more