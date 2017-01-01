Performing Arts Festival Noorderzon 2017

Noorderzon Performing Arts Festival Groningen will present its 27th edition, and you’re invited!

About Noorderzon

Noorderzon Performing Arts Festival Groningen is a combination of a cutting-edge art festival and a large scale summer fest. Every year about 135.000 visitors visit the 11-day event.

The freely accessible festival village in the idyllic Noorderplantsoen is the heart of the festival. Here theatre, dance, music, literature and visual art performances take place in tents or on outdoor stages.

There will be plenty of eateries as well, to grab a bite or drink whilst you’re there!

International performances

The performances at the festival will largely be by international companies that come to the Netherlands especially for Noorderzon. Works by leading names and adventurous new makers from all over the world bring their stories to Groningen.

The shows include performers from Australia, Brazil, The United States, Burkina Faso, Italy, France, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Belgium, amongst others.