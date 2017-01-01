Performing Arts Festival Noorderzon 2017

Performing Arts Festival Noorderzon 2017Festivals / Groningen
August 17-27
Groningen
Noorderzon Performing Arts Festival Groningen will present its 27th edition, and you’re invited!
About Noorderzon
Noorderzon Performing Arts Festival Groningen is a combination of a cutting-edge art festival and a large scale summer fest. Every year about 135.000 visitors visit the 11-day event.
The freely accessible festival village in the idyllic Noorderplantsoen is the heart of the festival. Here theatre, dance, music, literature and visual art performances take place in tents or on outdoor stages.
There will be plenty of eateries as well, to grab a bite or drink whilst you’re there!
International performances
The performances at the festival will largely be by international companies that come to the Netherlands especially for Noorderzon. Works by leading names and adventurous new makers from all over the world bring their stories to Groningen.
The shows include performers from Australia, Brazil, The United States, Burkina Faso, Italy, France, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Belgium, amongst others.
All images by Niels Knelis
Programme Noorderzon 2017
Here is a small selection of the many international performances in the programme of 2017:
› For the Sky Not to Fall
› The Fever
› Au Desir d’Horizons
› We’ll Cross the Bridge Once We Get to the River
› Quintetto
› Dark Circus
› Burning Bright in the Forest of the Night
› Hamnet
For the Noorderzon programme, click here.
Noorderzon Downtown
Many locations in the inner city of Groningen will transform into venues for Noorderzon performances as well, forming the delightful Noorderzon Downtown.