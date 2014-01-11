Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival 2017

For four days in January, Groningen becomes the centre of European music!

European music at Eurosonic Noorderslag

The Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival is a key platform for European music, with a proven track record for helping new acts break into the international live music scene.

Eurosonic Noorderslag showcases more than 300 acts from all over Europe, performing many different genres.

The festival has a Central and Eastern European focus, celebrating the music industry’s collective development, from DJs in Prague to the indie-folk music of Tallinn.

Kickstarting music careers

Eurosonic Noorderslag has been responsible for kick-starting the careers of now famous European acts like Ásgeir, Aurora, Bastille, Dotan, Ibeyi, James Blake, Jett Rebel, Hozier, Milky Chance, Royal Blood, Seinabo Sey and Vök.







