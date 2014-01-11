 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
Eurosonic Noordersl...

Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival 2017

Clubbing / Groningen
January 11-14

A:
Various locations
Groningen
W:
http://festival.eurosonic-noorderslag.nl/en
(0)

For four days in January, Groningen becomes the centre of European music!

European music at Eurosonic Noorderslag

The Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival is a key platform for European music, with a proven track record for helping new acts break into the international live music scene.

Eurosonic Noorderslag showcases more than 300 acts from all over Europe, performing many different genres.

The festival has a Central and Eastern European focus, celebrating the music industry’s collective development, from DJs in Prague to the indie-folk music of Tallinn.

Kickstarting music careers

Eurosonic Noorderslag has been responsible for kick-starting the careers of now famous European acts like Ásgeir, Aurora, Bastille, Dotan, Ibeyi, James Blake, Jett Rebel, Hozier, Milky Chance, Royal Blood, Seinabo Sey and Vök.

 


YouTube video by Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival


Knelis


Bart Heemskerk

Thumb photo by Bart Heemskerk
All images courtesy of Eurosonic Noorderslag

The festival is divided up into two parts: Noorderslag and Eurosonic. The more Dutch-centred Noorderslag is already sold out, but there are still tickets available for Eurosonic, the showcase for European music.

Eurosonic line-up

Among the huge line-up of Eurosonic, you will find performers like:
Be Charlotte
Black Dylan
Farewell Dear Ghost
Let’s Eat Grandma
Inner Tongue
Reykjavikurdaetur
Sam Alone and the Gravediggers
The Courettes
Walking on cars
Yuma Sun

Conference

Aside from being an exciting event for visitors, Eurosonic also hosts Europe’s most important live music industry conference with panels, keynote speeches and award shows.

WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×

Lifestyle Topics


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more