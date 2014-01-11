Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival 2017

Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival 2017Clubbing / Groningen
January 11-14
Groningen
For four days in January, Groningen becomes the centre of European music!
European music at Eurosonic Noorderslag
The Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival is a key platform for European music, with a proven track record for helping new acts break into the international live music scene.
Eurosonic Noorderslag showcases more than 300 acts from all over Europe, performing many different genres.
The festival has a Central and Eastern European focus, celebrating the music industry’s collective development, from DJs in Prague to the indie-folk music of Tallinn.
Kickstarting music careers
Eurosonic Noorderslag has been responsible for kick-starting the careers of now famous European acts like Ásgeir, Aurora, Bastille, Dotan, Ibeyi, James Blake, Jett Rebel, Hozier, Milky Chance, Royal Blood, Seinabo Sey and Vök.
YouTube video by Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival
Knelis
Bart Heemskerk
Thumb photo by Bart Heemskerk
All images courtesy of Eurosonic Noorderslag
The festival is divided up into two parts: Noorderslag and Eurosonic. The more Dutch-centred Noorderslag is already sold out, but there are still tickets available for Eurosonic, the showcase for European music.
Eurosonic line-up
Among the huge line-up of Eurosonic, you will find performers like:
› Be Charlotte
› Black Dylan
› Farewell Dear Ghost
› Let’s Eat Grandma
› Inner Tongue
› Reykjavikurdaetur
› Sam Alone and the Gravediggers
› The Courettes
› Walking on cars
› Yuma Sun
Conference
Aside from being an exciting event for visitors, Eurosonic also hosts Europe’s most important live music industry conference with panels, keynote speeches and award shows.