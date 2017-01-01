Delft Ceramica, international ceramics market 2017

Delft Ceramica, international ceramics market 2017Fairs / Delft
July 15-16, 10am-5pm
Delft
The 13th edition of Delft Ceramica is coming up in the picturesque Markt van Delft.
About Delft Ceramica
Delft Ceramica is a free international ceramics market with art works and wares by over 60 European ceramists. They will display their newest works and show the latest techniques and trends in the art.
Visitors can admire and purchase a diverse selection of ceramics, such as tile tableaus, statuettes, designer pieces, artful household items and jewellery.
Delft and its history in ceramics
Delft has a world-famous history in the manufacturing of beautiful and authentic ceramics such as the famous Delft Blue porcelain.
Inspired by the blue and white glazed porcelain that was originally imported from China long ago, Delft Blue has come to be associated with traditional Dutch products.
To this day, Delft is a leading tourist hot-spot for traditional and modern ceramics. Throughout the city you will find a lot of galleries to admire.
Photographs by Koos Bommelee
All images courtesy of Delft Ceramica
Special activities
Besides the international fair, special activities for this year’s edition of Delft Ceramica include:
› A ceramics-themed boat tour
› A "Delfie" competition (A Selfie with a hint of Delft)
The last Delftware factory
During your visit to Delft, be sure to check out the last remaining Delftware factory from the 17th century; the Royal Dutch Delftware Manufactory "De Porceleyne Fles" (The Porcelain Bottle).
This factory still produces hand-painted Royal Delftware according to centuries-old tradition.
You can visit this unique factory at the Royal Delft Experience.
Participating ceramists
For a list of participating ceramists and a taste of the art you will find at Delft Ceramica 2017, click here.