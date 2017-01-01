Delft Ceramica, international ceramics market 2017

The 13th edition of Delft Ceramica is coming up in the picturesque Markt van Delft.

About Delft Ceramica

Delft Ceramica is a free international ceramics market with art works and wares by over 60 European ceramists. They will display their newest works and show the latest techniques and trends in the art.

Visitors can admire and purchase a diverse selection of ceramics, such as tile tableaus, statuettes, designer pieces, artful household items and jewellery.

Delft and its history in ceramics

Delft has a world-famous history in the manufacturing of beautiful and authentic ceramics such as the famous Delft Blue porcelain.

Inspired by the blue and white glazed porcelain that was originally imported from China long ago, Delft Blue has come to be associated with traditional Dutch products.

To this day, Delft is a leading tourist hot-spot for traditional and modern ceramics. Throughout the city you will find a lot of galleries to admire.



Photographs by Koos Bommelee

All images courtesy of Delft Ceramica