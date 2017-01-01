Vondelpark Open Air Theatre 2017

The Vondelpark is welcoming summer with its annual Vondelpark Open Air Theatre!

About Vondelpark Open Air Theatre

Vondelpark Open Air Theatre (Vondelpark Openluchttheater) is a free annual theatre and concert series that makes use of the charming Vondelpark in Amsterdam.

The theatre is freely accessible and 75 percent of the performances have no language barrier. It’s the perfect place to enjoy music, theatre, cabaret and other performances for free.

Festivals and events

In the month of May, the Vondelpark Open Air Theatre will start off with various interesting festivals. First off is the Liberation Festival for children on May 5.



