Vondelpark Open Air Theatre 2017

Vondelpark Open Air Theatre 2017Theater / Amsterdam
05 May - 10 September
Amsterdam
The Vondelpark is welcoming summer with its annual Vondelpark Open Air Theatre!
About Vondelpark Open Air Theatre
Vondelpark Open Air Theatre (Vondelpark Openluchttheater) is a free annual theatre and concert series that makes use of the charming Vondelpark in Amsterdam.
The theatre is freely accessible and 75 percent of the performances have no language barrier. It’s the perfect place to enjoy music, theatre, cabaret and other performances for free.
Festivals and events
In the month of May, the Vondelpark Open Air Theatre will start off with various interesting festivals. First off is the Liberation Festival for children on May 5.
YouTube video by Sietske Berendse
All images courtesy of Vondelpark Openluchttheater
From June 4 until September 11, events will take place regularly on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Be sure to get there early as popular performances can get crowded.
Performances and activities will include free dancing, children’s theatre, stand-up comedy and classical and pop music shows by both big names and upcoming talents.
From mid-April you can check out the agenda here.
Vondelpark Open Air bar
Opposite the stage is the bar, where you can have a drink or delicious snack while enjoying the performances and meet the wide range of people who visit the theatre.