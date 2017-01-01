Varekai - an adventurous show by Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Amsterdam with the adventurous show Varekai, to be performed in the Ziggo Dome. Let yourself be dazzled by the world’s absolute top class performing artists and acrobats.

Colourful costumes, dizzying acrobatic feats, impressive stunts and original live music blend together into a magical narrative that has more wondrous things happening than you can take in at once.

The story of Varekai

Hidden away in the dark forest lies a magical world where anything is possible. The name of this world is Varekai. The word Varekai means "wherever" in the Roman tongue of the universal wanderers: the gypsies.

The story begins when a boy wanders into the forest, and finds himself in this magical world. Kaleidoscopic views with fantastical creatures appear all around him, as he gets entangled in an absurd and extraordinary adventure, full of mysteries.





YouTube video by Cirque du Soleil

All images courtesy of Cirque du Soleil