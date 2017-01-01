Varekai - an adventurous show by Cirque du Soleil

Varekai - an adventurous show by Cirque du SoleilTheater / Amsterdam
April 20-23, Various times
Amsterdam
Cirque du Soleil is returning to Amsterdam with the adventurous show Varekai, to be performed in the Ziggo Dome. Let yourself be dazzled by the world’s absolute top class performing artists and acrobats.
Colourful costumes, dizzying acrobatic feats, impressive stunts and original live music blend together into a magical narrative that has more wondrous things happening than you can take in at once.
The story of Varekai
Hidden away in the dark forest lies a magical world where anything is possible. The name of this world is Varekai. The word Varekai means "wherever" in the Roman tongue of the universal wanderers: the gypsies.
The story begins when a boy wanders into the forest, and finds himself in this magical world. Kaleidoscopic views with fantastical creatures appear all around him, as he gets entangled in an absurd and extraordinary adventure, full of mysteries.
YouTube video by Cirque du Soleil
All images courtesy of Cirque du Soleil
Varekai was directed by Dominic Champagne. The production is a homage to the endless passion of the nomadic soul, and the art of the circus tradition.
Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil originally toured Quebec as a Canadian performing troupe. It is a contemporary form of circus, with a theatrical, character-driven story and an absence of animals.
The Cirque has reached its great fame with circus styles from all around the world, a new theme and storyline in each performance, and its use of live music, often sung by the performers themselves.
Today, Cirque du Soleil has brought wonder and entertainment to more than 160 million spectators in over 40 cities, located in more than 60 countries.
