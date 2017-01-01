 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
The New Prince by th...

The New Prince by the Dutch National Opera

Theater / Amsterdam
March 24-31

A:
Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam, Leidseplein 26, 1017 PT Amsterdam
Amsterdam
T:
+31 (0)20 551 8117
W:
http://bit.ly/2lAAQeX
(0)

If you are looking for a thrilling, topical piece with literary roots, you will be overjoyed with The New Prince, the new production by the Dutch National Opera.

Not a fairy tale

The title may suggest otherwise, but The New Prince is certainly not a fairy tale. The "prince" in question refers to the famous book The Prince (1532) by Niccolò Machiavelli, and the performance is a bloodcurdling set of short stories where power is a central theme.

The New Prince

The New Prince is a colourful revue about power. Characters include Machiavelli himself, various world leaders, Lady Fortuna, a chorus of oppressors and the oppressed, and many others.

The performance is set in the past and future, and revolves around the publication of different anniversary editions of The Prince. It features well-known people of our day, like Henry Kissinger, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Osama bin Laden. The future is represented by fictional world ruler Wu Virtu.

Machiavelli’s book

Famous book The Prince (1532) describes the means that can be used by a dictator in strengthening his position. He can even justify lying and deceiving, providing he ensures that they do not come to light. The politician, diplomat and writer was way ahead of his time.

Mohammed Fairouz

The relevance of Machiavelli’s writing inspired composer Mohammed Fairouz to write The New Prince, his second opera. Fairouz is strongly engaged with social and political issues.

The Hague Philharmonic Orchestra

The music for The New Prince will be performed by The Hague Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the great renowned symphony orchestras of the Netherlands. The orchestra performs at the Zuiderstrandtheater (Scheveningen) and at other large venues in the Netherlands and abroad.

Extra information

Purchase your tickets to New Prince here.
The performance will be in English, with Dutch and English surtitles.

WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×

Lifestyle Topics


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more