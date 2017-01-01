The New Prince by the Dutch National Opera

The New Prince by the Dutch National OperaTheater / Amsterdam
March 24-31
Amsterdam
If you are looking for a thrilling, topical piece with literary roots, you will be overjoyed with The New Prince, the new production by the Dutch National Opera.
Not a fairy tale
The title may suggest otherwise, but The New Prince is certainly not a fairy tale. The "prince" in question refers to the famous book The Prince (1532) by Niccolò Machiavelli, and the performance is a bloodcurdling set of short stories where power is a central theme.
The New Prince
The New Prince is a colourful revue about power. Characters include Machiavelli himself, various world leaders, Lady Fortuna, a chorus of oppressors and the oppressed, and many others.
The performance is set in the past and future, and revolves around the publication of different anniversary editions of The Prince. It features well-known people of our day, like Henry Kissinger, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Osama bin Laden. The future is represented by fictional world ruler Wu Virtu.
Machiavelli’s book
Famous book The Prince (1532) describes the means that can be used by a dictator in strengthening his position. He can even justify lying and deceiving, providing he ensures that they do not come to light. The politician, diplomat and writer was way ahead of his time.
Mohammed Fairouz
The relevance of Machiavelli’s writing inspired composer Mohammed Fairouz to write The New Prince, his second opera. Fairouz is strongly engaged with social and political issues.
The Hague Philharmonic Orchestra
The music for The New Prince will be performed by The Hague Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the great renowned symphony orchestras of the Netherlands. The orchestra performs at the Zuiderstrandtheater (Scheveningen) and at other large venues in the Netherlands and abroad.
› The performance will be in English, with Dutch and English surtitles.