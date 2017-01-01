The New Prince by the Dutch National Opera

If you are looking for a thrilling, topical piece with literary roots, you will be overjoyed with The New Prince, the new production by the Dutch National Opera.

Not a fairy tale

The title may suggest otherwise, but The New Prince is certainly not a fairy tale. The "prince" in question refers to the famous book The Prince (1532) by Niccolò Machiavelli, and the performance is a bloodcurdling set of short stories where power is a central theme.

The New Prince

The New Prince is a colourful revue about power. Characters include Machiavelli himself, various world leaders, Lady Fortuna, a chorus of oppressors and the oppressed, and many others.

The performance is set in the past and future, and revolves around the publication of different anniversary editions of The Prince. It features well-known people of our day, like Henry Kissinger, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Osama bin Laden. The future is represented by fictional world ruler Wu Virtu.

Machiavelli’s book

Famous book The Prince (1532) describes the means that can be used by a dictator in strengthening his position. He can even justify lying and deceiving, providing he ensures that they do not come to light. The politician, diplomat and writer was way ahead of his time.