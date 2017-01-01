Saloon: A thrilling theatrical circus show by Cirque Eloize in CarréTheater / Amsterdam
July 05-13, Various times
Amsterdam
Don’t miss Cirque Éloize’s Saloon, a mad acrobatic comedy in Carré!
About Saloon
The Wild Wild West comes to life with Cirque Éloize’s newest creation Saloon. Swing open the Saloon doors and lasso up some fun for the entire family.
Enter a mythical world where theatre and circus collide for 85 minutes of non-stop live music combined with strength, agility and original choreography.
Under the spell of Saloon’s beautiful Belle, a lover sets off on a chase worthy of the greatest Westerns for an action-packed, theatrical thrill-ride.
Comedy, music and acrobatics
In Cirque Éloize’s Saloon, the infectious energy of folk music sets the tone in an acrobatic comedy that sweeps the spectators away in a mad rush. Enigmatic and colourful characters come together and reveal themselves in a series of unexpected, exciting and hilarious situations.
About Cirque Éloize
Positioned at the heart of the renewal of circus arts, Montreal-based Cirque Éloize has been creating moving performances filled with magic since 1993. Continually striving for artistic perfection, it is one of the leaders in contemporary circus arts.
YouTube video by Cirque Eloize
All images by Jim Mneymneh, courtesy of The Royal Theatre Carré
Based on the multidisciplinary talents of its artists, Cirque Éloize expresses its innovative nature through theatricality and humanity, and combines circus arts with music, dance and theatre in a boundary-pushing and original manner.
With nine original productions to its credit, Cirque Éloize has presented more than 4.000 performances in over 440 cities and 40 countries.
The venue of Carré
After its founding by a circus director, the iconic venue of The Royal Theatre Carré has been home to many famous world circuses in the past, and now Cirque Éloize is part of that list.
Royal Theatre Carré was renovated in 2004 but has maintained its historical façade and interior design.
Tickets
Saloon is a performance not to be missed! Order your tickets here.