Don’t miss Cirque Éloize’s Saloon, a mad acrobatic comedy in Carré!

About Saloon

The Wild Wild West comes to life with Cirque Éloize’s newest creation Saloon. Swing open the Saloon doors and lasso up some fun for the entire family.

Enter a mythical world where theatre and circus collide for 85 minutes of non-stop live music combined with strength, agility and original choreography.

Under the spell of Saloon’s beautiful Belle, a lover sets off on a chase worthy of the greatest Westerns for an action-packed, theatrical thrill-ride.

Comedy, music and acrobatics

In Cirque Éloize’s Saloon, the infectious energy of folk music sets the tone in an acrobatic comedy that sweeps the spectators away in a mad rush. Enigmatic and colourful characters come together and reveal themselves in a series of unexpected, exciting and hilarious situations.

About Cirque Éloize

Positioned at the heart of the renewal of circus arts, Montreal-based Cirque Éloize has been creating moving performances filled with magic since 1993. Continually striving for artistic perfection, it is one of the leaders in contemporary circus arts.



YouTube video by Cirque Eloize

All images by Jim Mneymneh, courtesy of The Royal Theatre Carré​