Rigoletto by the Dutch National Opera

Rigoletto by the Dutch National OperaTheater / Amsterdam
09 May - 05 June
Amsterdam
Opera lovers will be moved by the tragic tale of Verdi's Rigoletto, based on Victor Hugo's play Le roi s'amuse. A new production by the Dutch National Opera.
A tragic tale
Based on Victor Hugo’s play "Le roi s’ amuse", Verdi’s Rigoletto is the sad tale of the court jester Rigoletto, who unwittingly causes the death of his own daughter, Gilda.
The Duke of Mantua, a relentless womaniser, starts chasing Gilda. Drama ensues, and Gilda dies at the hands of the assassin Sparafucile, causing Rigoletto’s downfall.
Hugo’s original play starred King Francis I, however, Verdi had to adapt the role to that of a duke, because the Italian censors demanded that the leading character was not a king.
Rigoletto
Following his widespread praised DNO debut, "Il Viaggio a Reims (2015)", Italian director Damiano Michieletto returns to the Dutch National Opera to direct Rigoletto.
Behind the scenes of Rigoletto
The title role is sung by Luca Salsi (DNO debut), the Duke of Mantua by Saimir Pirgu (DNO debut), and Gilda is sung by Lisette Oropesa (Fallstaff, 2014).
The Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra
The music for Rigoletto will be performed by the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Carlo Rizzi. Since 1985, the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra has been the regular orchestra partner of the Dutch National Opera. It is internationally regarded as one of the best opera orchestras.
About the Dutch National Opera
The Dutch National Opera develops, produces and presents opera at the highest international level. It aims to reach a wide public and bring today’s audiences into contact with the beauty and passion of this powerful and moving art form.