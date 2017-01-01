Rigoletto by the Dutch National Opera

Opera lovers will be moved by the tragic tale of Verdi's Rigoletto, based on Victor Hugo's play Le roi s'amuse. A new production by the Dutch National Opera.

A tragic tale

Based on Victor Hugo’s play "Le roi s’ amuse", Verdi’s Rigoletto is the sad tale of the court jester Rigoletto, who unwittingly causes the death of his own daughter, Gilda.

The Duke of Mantua, a relentless womaniser, starts chasing Gilda. Drama ensues, and Gilda dies at the hands of the assassin Sparafucile, causing Rigoletto’s downfall.

Hugo’s original play starred King Francis I, however, Verdi had to adapt the role to that of a duke, because the Italian censors demanded that the leading character was not a king.

Rigoletto

Following his widespread praised DNO debut, "Il Viaggio a Reims (2015)", Italian director Damiano Michieletto returns to the Dutch National Opera to direct Rigoletto.

Behind the scenes of Rigoletto