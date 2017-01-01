Pim and Theo | English spoken performance in Amsterdam

Pim and Theo is a theatre performance that will take place in Amsterdam at theatre De Krakeling, and is aimed at people aged 15 and up.

About Pim and Theo

"It’s a bloody mess on the streets and a moral mess in our heads!"

Two men were killed in cold blood on the streets of the Netherlands. Theo Van Gogh and Pim Fortuyn weren’t afraid to make their opposing political views known. Pim Fortuyn was a far-right Dutch political leader, and Theo Van Gogh was a left-wing anarchist film-maker.

Both men were murdered by extremists. Pim and Theo explores the opposing but oddly linked lives of these key Dutch political figures and ask what their careers and deaths can tell us about our times. The show is inspired by Ian Buruma’s book "The Limits of Tolerance".



