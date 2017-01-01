Pim and Theo | English spoken performance in Amsterdam

Pim and Theo | English spoken performance in AmsterdamTheater / Amsterdam
March 17-19, 4pm and 7.30pm
Amsterdam
Pim and Theo is a theatre performance that will take place in Amsterdam at theatre De Krakeling, and is aimed at people aged 15 and up.
About Pim and Theo
"It’s a bloody mess on the streets and a moral mess in our heads!"
Two men were killed in cold blood on the streets of the Netherlands. Theo Van Gogh and Pim Fortuyn weren’t afraid to make their opposing political views known. Pim Fortuyn was a far-right Dutch political leader, and Theo Van Gogh was a left-wing anarchist film-maker.
Both men were murdered by extremists. Pim and Theo explores the opposing but oddly linked lives of these key Dutch political figures and ask what their careers and deaths can tell us about our times. The show is inspired by Ian Buruma’s book "The Limits of Tolerance".
YouTube video by ODSHERRED TEATER
All images courtesy of De Krakeling
The show premiered on 25 October 2013 in Denmark and toured across Europe in the UK and Norway. This will be their first performance in the Netherlands.
About the Krakeling
Theatre De Krakeling is a charming venue in Amsterdam, with a focus on performances for children and young people.
Performances such as theatre and dance performances by Dutch and, increasingly, international companies have been delighting local audiences for almost 40 years.