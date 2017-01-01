My Country; a work in progress | Holland FestivalTheater / Amsterdam
June 07-08, 8pm - 9.15pm
Amsterdam
The National Theatre in London presents a documentary theatre about Great Britain after Brexit, called My Country; a work in progress.
The people of Britain centre stage
In the days after the EU referendum last year, when 52 percent of the British people voted for Brexit, the National Theatre began a nationwide listening project.
A team of interviewers spoke to people around the country to hear their opinions, their fears and their passions. Using exact words taken from the interviews, Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, collaborates with Carol Ann Duffy, Poet Laureate, to put the people of Britain centre stage.
Holland Festival
My Country; a work in progress will be performed in the Netherlands as a special international production of the Holland Festival.
The Holland Festival presents a total of 50 productions in its main programme, with 142 performances and 36 context programmes, including 17 world premieres and 32 Dutch premieres. The festival runs from June 3 to 25, 2017.
YouTube video by Holland Festival
The 2017 Holland Festival programme is one of the largest in its 70-year history, featuring first appearances by Jonas Kaufmann, Jude Law, Mouse on Mars, The Nile Project, Carol Ann Duffy and Rufus Norris.
It also presents new works by Romeo Castellucci, Boris Charmatz, Robert Lepage and more.
My Country; a work in progress is about a divided nation in which no one, from politicians to citizens, seems to dare to take responsibility. It will be the first time the production is performed in the Netherlands.
The National Theatre
The National Theatre stages up to 30 productions at their South Bank home each year, ranging from new productions of classics to new work. The National Theatre is committed to nurturing innovative work from new writers, directors, creative artists and performers.
Their work is also seen on tour throughout the UK and other countries.
