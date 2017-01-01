The National Theatre in London presents a documentary theatre about Great Britain after Brexit, called My Country; a work in progress.

The people of Britain centre stage

In the days after the EU referendum last year, when 52 percent of the British people voted for Brexit, the National Theatre began a nationwide listening project.

A team of interviewers spoke to people around the country to hear their opinions, their fears and their passions. Using exact words taken from the interviews, Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, collaborates with Carol Ann Duffy, Poet Laureate, to put the people of Britain centre stage.

Holland Festival

My Country; a work in progress will be performed in the Netherlands as a special international production of the Holland Festival.

The Holland Festival presents a total of 50 productions in its main programme, with 142 performances and 36 context programmes, including 17 world premieres and 32 Dutch premieres. The festival runs from June 3 to 25, 2017.



