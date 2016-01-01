IMPRO Amsterdam Festival 2017

IMPRO Amsterdam Festival 2017Theater / Amsterdam
January 21-28
Amsterdam
The 22nd edition of the international festival IMPRO Amsterdam 2016 is ready to make you laugh!
Improvised theatre
See theatre ranging from tear-jerking drama to hilarious comedy, and all of that without a script. It is just made up on the spot! IMPRO Amsterdam brings the best of the improv business together in one hilarious festival.
Every night, at least six nationalities perform on three stages in four different shows.
Besides the main performances, there is much more to experience, such as the daily late night show with new acting concepts, an open stage and free IMPRO talks. Believe it or not, everything is improvised, making every night another big surprise!
Marco Meurs
Thumb photo by Robin Straaijer
All images courtesy of Impro Amsterdam
What happens on stage also depends on the audience. Help the actors by giving them exciting, impossible, or challenging suggestions to act out!
IMPRO workshops
Improvisational theatre is a lot of fun to watch, but it’s even more fun to have a go yourself. All kinds of workshops are on offer during the festival, all taught by international actors.
There are workshops for all levels, from novices to the more advanced, on subjects such as duo-impro, physical comedy or being a daredevil on stage.