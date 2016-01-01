IMPRO Amsterdam Festival 2017

The 22nd edition of the international festival IMPRO Amsterdam 2016 is ready to make you laugh!

Improvised theatre

See theatre ranging from tear-jerking drama to hilarious comedy, and all of that without a script. It is just made up on the spot! IMPRO Amsterdam brings the best of the improv business together in one hilarious festival.

Every night, at least six nationalities perform on three stages in four different shows.

Besides the main performances, there is much more to experience, such as the daily late night show with new acting concepts, an open stage and free IMPRO talks. Believe it or not, everything is improvised, making every night another big surprise!





Marco Meurs

Thumb photo by Robin Straaijer

All images courtesy of Impro Amsterdam