Brandstichter 2017 | Situation Rooms, interactive theatre

Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam presents the fifth annual Brandstichter event: A series of performances celebrating the "firestarters" of the theatre. This year, we take a look at German theatre collective Rimini Protokoll.

One of the performances is Situation Rooms, a chilling and action-packed "multi-player video game" that is based on the international weapons trade.

Situation Rooms

In the interactive theatre piece Situation Rooms, Rimini Protokoll brings 20 people together from all over the world, whose lives were affected by armed violence.

They appear on a film set which shows the world of the international arms trade simultaneously, in various systems.

Given an iPad and a headset, the audience is placed right in the middle of it all. Everyone is allowed to pick out their own route, passing by the 20 people whose stories are being followed: the arms manufacturer, the arms trader, the soldiers, the victims, the doctors, the peace activists and others.

Title origins

Situation Rooms is the title of a well-known photo by journalist Pete Souza. He photographed the 13 people present in the Situation Room of the White House right at the moment they witnessed Osama Bin Laden being taken out, in Pakistan.







