Brandstichter 2017 | Situation Rooms, interactive theatre

Brandstichter 2017 | Situation Rooms, interactive theatreTheater / Amsterdam
February 09-16, Various times
Amsterdam
Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam presents the fifth annual Brandstichter event: A series of performances celebrating the "firestarters" of the theatre. This year, we take a look at German theatre collective Rimini Protokoll.
One of the performances is Situation Rooms, a chilling and action-packed "multi-player video game" that is based on the international weapons trade.
Situation Rooms
In the interactive theatre piece Situation Rooms, Rimini Protokoll brings 20 people together from all over the world, whose lives were affected by armed violence.
They appear on a film set which shows the world of the international arms trade simultaneously, in various systems.
Given an iPad and a headset, the audience is placed right in the middle of it all. Everyone is allowed to pick out their own route, passing by the 20 people whose stories are being followed: the arms manufacturer, the arms trader, the soldiers, the victims, the doctors, the peace activists and others.
Title origins
Situation Rooms is the title of a well-known photo by journalist Pete Souza. He photographed the 13 people present in the Situation Room of the White House right at the moment they witnessed Osama Bin Laden being taken out, in Pakistan.
YouTube video by Stadsschouwburg
All images by Jorg Baumann
Courtesy of Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam
The photograph sums up the destructive route of the war in one image, as it runs from the arms manufacturer to the refugees in the refugee center, and from the child soldier to Doctors Without Borders.
Rimini Protokoll
Berlin theatre collective Rimini Protokoll consists of Helgard Haug, Daniel Wetzel and Stefan Kaegi.
Since 2000, they have caused quite a stir in Europe through their fascinating documentary theatre productions about current affairs.
Rather than work with theatre professionals, the group uses "everyday experts", people who are directly involved with the issues being explored in the production.
The three creatives put together performance concepts that transcend the boundaries of theatre, and move into the realms of art installations, radio plays and film.
Brandstichter
Brandstichter and Brandhaarden are initiatives of the Amsterdam Stadsschouwburg. Every year, they create a spotlight for internationally acclaimed theatre makers and companies. The risky yet fun initiative with its daring programmes has been met with great public approval.
Notes for Situation Rooms
› Language: Dutch, German or English
› For more information and to order tickets, click here.