Brandstichter 2017 | NachlassTheater / Amsterdam
February 08-19, Various times
Amsterdam
Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam presents the fifth annual Brandstichter event: A series of performances celebrating the "firestarters" of the theatre. This year, we take a look at German theatre collective Rimini Protokoll.
One of the performances is Nachlass - Pièces sans personnes, a theatrical installation on death, and a tribute to life.
Nachlass - Pièces sans personnes
Nachlass - Pièces sans personnes (Legacy - Pieces without People) is an interactive theatre production without actors, telling real stories. Spectators can walk freely through an installation of rooms and find death beds, personal items and precious objects, testaments, bank statements, last words, photos and video messages from the departed.
Theater director Stefan Kaegi and film maker Bruno Deville worked closely with a few people who were close to death. They created a room with each of them, to keep their spirit alive when they are no longer here.
Each character in its own way makes sense of death. Their rooms are a type of emotional legacy, left by the one who will be departing.
Despite the fact that the performance involves a lot of death, it is a tribute to life, heightened through a sense of mortality.
YouTube video by Stadsschouwburg
All images courtesy of Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam
Rimini Protokoll
Berlin theatre collective Rimini Protokoll consists of Helgard Haug, Daniel Wetzel and Stefan Kaegi.
Since 2000, they have caused quite a stir in Europe through their fascinating documentary theatre productions about current issues.
Rather than work with theatre professionals, the group uses "everyday experts", people who are directly involved with the issues being explored in the production.
The three creatives put together performance concepts that transcend the boundaries of theatres, and move into the realms of art installations, radio plays and film.
Brandstichter
Brandstichter and Brandhaarden are initiatives of the Amsterdam Stadsschouwburg. Every year, they create a spotlight for internationally acclaimed theatre makers and companies. The risky yet fun initiative with its daring programmes has been met with great public approval.
Notes for Nachlass
› Language: German, English and French, with English and Dutch surtitles
› For more information and to order tickets, click here.