Brandstichter 2017 |...

Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam presents the fifth annual Brandstichter event: A series of performances celebrating the "firestarters" of the theatre. This year, we take a look at German theatre collective Rimini Protokoll.

One of the performances is Nachlass - Pièces sans personnes, a theatrical installation on death, and a tribute to life.

Nachlass - Pièces sans personnes

Nachlass - Pièces sans personnes (Legacy - Pieces without People) is an interactive theatre production without actors, telling real stories. Spectators can walk freely through an installation of rooms and find death beds, personal items and precious objects, testaments, bank statements, last words, photos and video messages from the departed.

Theater director Stefan Kaegi and film maker Bruno Deville worked closely with a few people who were close to death. They created a room with each of them, to keep their spirit alive when they are no longer here.

Each character in its own way makes sense of death. Their rooms are a type of emotional legacy, left by the one who will be departing.

Despite the fact that the performance involves a lot of death, it is a tribute to life, heightened through a sense of mortality.



YouTube video by Stadsschouwburg

All images courtesy of Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam