Blackadder Goes Forth: Stage play by Mike's Badhuistheater

Meet the bitter Blackadder, the cunning Baldrick and other beloved characters in a stage play of Blackadder Goes Forth!

About Blackadder Goes Forth

Blackadder Goes Forth is the fourth and final series of the BBC series Blackadder. Follow Baldrick and George in a trench in Flanders during World War I, and their various doomed attempts to escape from the trenches to avoid certain death under the misguided command of General Melchett.

The company that previously performed ‘Allo ‘Allo! and the Dublin Trilogy is sure to present this new production with guaranteed hilarity!

Performance dates and times

› Thursday, June 15 - 8pm

› Friday, June 16 - 8.15pm

› Saturday, June 17 - 8.15pm

› Friday, June 23 - 8.15pm

› Saturday, June 24 - 8.15pm

› Sunday, June 25 - 5.30pm

› Friday, June 30 - 8.15pm

› Sunday, July 2 - 5.30pm

About Mike’s Badhuistheater

Mike’s Badhuistheater is a charming old bathhouse-turned-theatre that presents performing arts, music, dance and literature in a fun and social manner.

There is plenty of room for international productions, and the ever-friendly atmosphere makes for a great night of culture.

Special discount for IamExpat readers

IamExpat Readers will receive a 20 percent discount when ordering tickets! Just send an email to the Badhuistheater.