This new festival is all about improv, creativity and laughs!

12 hours of comedy

At the first annual Amsterdam Improv Marathon, performers from across Amsterdam, the rest of the Netherlands and Europe will present 12 consecutive hours of improvised comedy and theatre, performed in English.

The marathon show will feature local emerging talents, as well as international established performers.

Performers joining in

Joining in the improvising fun will be, amongst others:

› ImproGanga from Amsterdam

› Rebel Chicken from Germany

› Merlin's Beard Improv Comedy Society from the UK

Thumb image by Joanna Jossig

Images courtesy of ImproGanga