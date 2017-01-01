After a sold out show, the stage version of the classic and crazy English comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo by Badhuistheater International is back!

Welcome to the cafe of ‘Allo ‘Allo

Meet all your favourite ‘Allo ‘Allo characters on stage in a charming production by Mike’s Badhuistheater. René, Edith, Colonel Kurt von Strohm and the others welcome you to the cafe.

The plot

The play is set in the local town café in Nouviens in German-occupied France during the Second World War. René, the local cafe owner, is in deep trouble.

The Germans are threatening to shoot him if he does not secretly hide their stolen goods, the Resistance is using the cafe as a safe-house for shot-down British airmen, and on top of that, he is trying to keep three passionate love affairs with his waitresses a secret from his wife.

French, German, English, Dutch and Belgian, all cultures are made fun of, so get ready to be ridiculed!

Performance dates and times

› Thursday, February 16 - 8.15pm

› Friday, February 17 - 8.15pm

› Saturday, February 18 - 8.15pm

› Sunday, February 19 - 5.30pm

› Friday, February 24 - 8.15pm

› Saturday, February 25 - 8.15pm

› Sunday, February 26 - 5.30pm

› Friday, March 3 - 8.15pm

› Saturday, March 4 - 8.15pm

› Sunday, March 5 - 5.30pm

About Mike’s Badhuistheater

Mike’s Badhuistheater is a charming old bathhouse-turned-theatre that presents performing arts, music, dance and literature in a fun and social manner.

There is lots of room for international productions, and the ever-friendly atmosphere makes for a great night of culture.



YouTube video by Michael Manicardi



All images courtesy of the Badhuistheater