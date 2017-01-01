 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
‘Allo ‘Allo by B...

‘Allo ‘Allo by Badhuistheater

Theater / Amsterdam
16 February - 05 March

A:
Boerhaaveplein 28, 1091AT
Amsterdam
E:
badhuistheater@gmail.com
W:
http://bit.ly/2eihwuA
€: 15 (20 percent discount available)
(0)

After a sold out show, the stage version of the classic and crazy English comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo by Badhuistheater International is back!

Welcome to the cafe of ‘Allo ‘Allo

Meet all your favourite ‘Allo ‘Allo characters on stage in a charming production by Mike’s Badhuistheater. René, Edith, Colonel Kurt von Strohm and the others welcome you to the cafe.

The plot

The play is set in the local town café in Nouviens in German-occupied France during the Second World War. René, the local cafe owner, is in deep trouble.

The Germans are threatening to shoot him if he does not secretly hide their stolen goods, the Resistance is using the cafe as a safe-house for shot-down British airmen, and on top of that, he is trying to keep three passionate love affairs with his waitresses a secret from his wife.

French, German, English, Dutch and Belgian, all cultures are made fun of, so get ready to be ridiculed!

Performance dates and times

Thursday, February 16 - 8.15pm
Friday, February 17 - 8.15pm
Saturday, February 18 - 8.15pm
Sunday, February 19 - 5.30pm
Friday, February 24 - 8.15pm
Saturday, February 25 - 8.15pm
Sunday, February 26 - 5.30pm
Friday, March 3 - 8.15pm
Saturday, March 4 - 8.15pm
Sunday, March 5 - 5.30pm

About Mike’s Badhuistheater

Mike’s Badhuistheater is a charming old bathhouse-turned-theatre that presents performing arts, music, dance and literature in a fun and social manner.

There is lots of room for international productions, and the ever-friendly atmosphere makes for a great night of culture.


YouTube video by Michael Manicardi


All images courtesy of the Badhuistheater

Special discount for IamExpat readers

IamExpat Readers will receive a 20 percent discount when ordering tickets! Just send an email to the Badhuistheater.

WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×

Lifestyle Topics


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more