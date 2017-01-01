World Pillow Fight Day 2017

Tens of thousands of people will gather and have the most massive pillow fight of the year. Join the fluffy mayhem on April 1!

Pillow fights all over the world

The seventh annual World Pillow Fight Day is taking place in more than 100 cities all over the world, including New York City, Hradec Kralove, Bangalore and London. The Amsterdam edition has bagged itself one of the most iconic locations in the Netherlands: Dam Square.

Friends and strangers alike will attack each other without mercy, in what always erupts into hilarious and chaotic scenes. The flopping of pillows often gets so intense that stuffing bursts from the seams, covering the battle field in a spectacular storm of feathery flurries.

Fun in the public place

World Pillow Fight Day takes place without the need for permits, sponsors, budgets or police interference. It's all about spreading pure freedom, creativity and happiness in the public space.

The Urban Playground Movement

World Pillow Fight Day is an initiative of the Urban Playground Movement, a group that’s devoted to fun and freedom.

By organising fun events on public locations, they encourage people to go out into their "urban living rooms" and rediscover the value of playing and connecting with each other.



Pillow Fight Day | Amsterdam, 2015 by OatStudio

Video shared by Anna Sidorchik



Captured from the video shared by Anna Sidorchik





Photograph shared by Vincenzo Truppo



Photograph shared by Vincenzo Truppo



Captured from the video shared by Anna Sidorchik

Thumb photo by Vincenzo Truppo