Whisky Weekend 2017

January 2017 will see the ninth edition of the Amsterdam Whisky Weekend!

The world of whisky

This two-day event is a must for anyone who has even a passing interest in the drink, because some of the world’s top whisky distilleries will be showcasing their spirits in the beautiful Posthoornkerk.

More than 30 stalls, workshops and tasting sessions will initiate you into the world of whisky, accompanied by the tunes of Scottish music!

Virtually all brands will be available to buy, but guests are also free to just wander through the stalls and soak up the atmosphere.

Tickets

Can you already taste the barley and bourbon? Order tickets to the Whisky Weekend here. The event is only open to those aged 18 or older.