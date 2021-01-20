Whisky Weekend 2017

Whisky Weekend 2017Other / Amsterdam
January 20-21
Amsterdam
January 2017 will see the ninth edition of the Amsterdam Whisky Weekend!
The world of whisky
This two-day event is a must for anyone who has even a passing interest in the drink, because some of the world’s top whisky distilleries will be showcasing their spirits in the beautiful Posthoornkerk.
More than 30 stalls, workshops and tasting sessions will initiate you into the world of whisky, accompanied by the tunes of Scottish music!
Virtually all brands will be available to buy, but guests are also free to just wander through the stalls and soak up the atmosphere.
Tickets
Can you already taste the barley and bourbon? Order tickets to the Whisky Weekend here. The event is only open to those aged 18 or older.
The Whisky Weekend programme
At a Whisky Weekend session you can:
› Receive a welcome whisky including a glass and a bottle of water.
› Try a tasting masterclass in the cellars of the Posthoornkerk.
› Smell and taste the different whiskies at various stalls, and for a fee you can also try the more luxury brands.
› Follow a tasting tour through the church.
› Gather extensive info and explanations about the featured beverage.
› Browse stalls that offer Scotland-themed products, books and magazines on whisky.
Opening hours
There are three different sessions you can join:
› Friday, January 20 | 7pm - 10.30pm
› Saturday, January 21 | 1pm - 4.30pm
› Saturday, January 21 | 7pm - 10.30pm