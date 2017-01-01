Jumping Amsterdam 2017 | International horse show

Jumping Amsterdam 2017 | International horse showOther / Amsterdam
January 26-29
Amsterdam
International horse show Jumping Amsterdam presents the highest level of dressage and jumping during four days of equestrian sports!
Jumping Amsterdam
Jumping Amsterdam is the place to be for those who love horse shows and sports. It is an event full of breathtaking performances, as well as exciting competitions.
Full programme
The horse show programme is headed by French Grand Prix star Alizée Froment, a performer who flawlessly combines dressage and theatre.
Together with her prized horse Sultan, Froment presents the gorgeous show Féérie.
YouTube video by Jumping Amsterdam
Thumb image: Willem Greve with Carambole
All images courtesy of Jumping Amsterdam
With just a rope around the white steed’s neck, she presents effortless pirouettes and special steps.
Shows and competitions will take place both inside and outside the arena, and include freestyle dressage to music, traditional jumping sessions and children’s events.
You can find the full Jumping Amsterdam programme here.
FEI World Cup
The level of dressage presented at Jumping Amsterdam is that of the world famous FEI World Cup.