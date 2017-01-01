Jumping Amsterdam 2017 | International horse show

International horse show Jumping Amsterdam presents the highest level of dressage and jumping during four days of equestrian sports!

Jumping Amsterdam

Jumping Amsterdam is the place to be for those who love horse shows and sports. It is an event full of breathtaking performances, as well as exciting competitions.

Full programme

The horse show programme is headed by French Grand Prix star Alizée Froment, a performer who flawlessly combines dressage and theatre.

Together with her prized horse Sultan, Froment presents the gorgeous show Féérie.



