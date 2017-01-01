International Art Battle in Amsterdam

Amsterdam North is seeing the first Dutch edition of the Art Battle International, a one-night tournament that showcases the best in live painting.

Live painting contest

Art Battle is a live painting contest in which 16 artists create their best work in three rounds of 20 minutes using acrylic paint on canvas. At the end of each round, the audience determines which piece of art is their favourite.

Creation and community

Art Battle Amsterdam promises to be an inspiring night of creation and community. During the live art event a silent auction takes place, where bidding starts from 50 euros.

This initiative from New York has existed since 2001, and it has already taken place in over 75 cities around the world.



Art Battle Tournament by Art Battles

All images courtesy of Art Battle Amsterdam