International Art Battle in Amsterdam

International Art Battle in AmsterdamOther / Amsterdam
18 June, 7pm
Amsterdam
Amsterdam North is seeing the first Dutch edition of the Art Battle International, a one-night tournament that showcases the best in live painting.
Live painting contest
Art Battle is a live painting contest in which 16 artists create their best work in three rounds of 20 minutes using acrylic paint on canvas. At the end of each round, the audience determines which piece of art is their favourite.
Creation and community
Art Battle Amsterdam promises to be an inspiring night of creation and community. During the live art event a silent auction takes place, where bidding starts from 50 euros.
This initiative from New York has existed since 2001, and it has already taken place in over 75 cities around the world.
Art Battle Tournament by Art Battles
All images courtesy of Art Battle Amsterdam
Event programme
Stand-up comedian and actress Trista Mrema will be the host of the evening. She will encourage the audience to vote wisely.
DJ Duo Monsters at Work will provide the battle with exciting eclectic music to inspire and move the artists, as well as the crowd.
Exhibition Bruno Portella
Two times winner of the Puma Lounge Art Battles in Brazil, Bruno Portella, will be a special guest at the Art Battle. In the week preceding the event, an exhibition of Portella will take place at Sweet Bob Amsterdam on the Brouwersgracht 113.