FITC Amsterdam X 2017

Now in its 10th year, FITC Amsterdam returns to host a ground-breaking design and tech event on the future of innovation.

Listen to world renowned speakers talk about development, creativity and much more to an international audience with their feet on the ground in Europe, and their heads in the clouds of a growing global community of creatives.

Creation and innovation

FITC is short for "Future. Innovation. Technology. Creativity." It represents the intersection of creative technologists, designers, developers and thinkers from the world’s most innovative industries.

Their massive conference begins with presentations by hand-picked experts to showcase the latest developments in their fields.

After these sessions, collaboration and networking become the focus during a social programme of meet-and-greets and after-parties.

FITC Amsterdam X

The Amsterdam edition of FITC is spread across two days and includes more than 40 speakers, from international gurus next to local personalities. You will be able to listen to:

› Interactive and motion designers

› Creative coders

› Internationally renowned artists and filmmakers

› CEOs of some of the world’s most innovative companies

Besides talks, you can attend workshops, exhibits, parties and have opportunities to meet some of the most relevant personalities in the global creative industry.

Get tickets with a 20 percent discount

IamExpat readers will get a special 20 percent discount when ordering tickets, by using the code: IAMEXPAT. Tickets will sell out fast, so secure a place at FITC now!

Who is FITC for?

FITC is for all the digital creators and technologists out there, including designers, developers, digital artists and anyone who pushes the boundaries of digital technology.

Meet and mingle with like-minded individuals who have the potential to become key collaborators throughout your career.

Featured speakers

The speakers and presenters who will take the stage at FITC 2017 include:

An introduction to "One Shared House", an interactive documentary with digital storytelling about Pereyra's childhood in an Amsterdam feminist communal house in the 80s, and how it shaped her creativity and her idea of sharing.







Anton and Irene



Mr Bingo - photo by Christian Sinibaldi



Rama Allen

All images courtesy of FITC Amsterdam