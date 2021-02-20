FITC Amsterdam X 2017

FITC Amsterdam X 2017Other / Amsterdam
February 20-21
Amsterdam
Now in its 10th year, FITC Amsterdam returns to host a ground-breaking design and tech event on the future of innovation.
Listen to world renowned speakers talk about development, creativity and much more to an international audience with their feet on the ground in Europe, and their heads in the clouds of a growing global community of creatives.
Creation and innovation
FITC is short for "Future. Innovation. Technology. Creativity." It represents the intersection of creative technologists, designers, developers and thinkers from the world’s most innovative industries.
Their massive conference begins with presentations by hand-picked experts to showcase the latest developments in their fields.
After these sessions, collaboration and networking become the focus during a social programme of meet-and-greets and after-parties.
FITC Amsterdam X
The Amsterdam edition of FITC is spread across two days and includes more than 40 speakers, from international gurus next to local personalities. You will be able to listen to:
› Interactive and motion designers
› Creative coders
› Internationally renowned artists and filmmakers
› CEOs of some of the world’s most innovative companies
Besides talks, you can attend workshops, exhibits, parties and have opportunities to meet some of the most relevant personalities in the global creative industry.
Get tickets with a 20 percent discount
IamExpat readers will get a special 20 percent discount when ordering tickets, by using the code: IAMEXPAT. Tickets will sell out fast, so secure a place at FITC now!
Who is FITC for?
FITC is for all the digital creators and technologists out there, including designers, developers, digital artists and anyone who pushes the boundaries of digital technology.
Meet and mingle with like-minded individuals who have the potential to become key collaborators throughout your career.
Featured speakers
The speakers and presenters who will take the stage at FITC 2017 include:
› Irene Pereyra and Anton Repponen
An introduction to "One Shared House", an interactive documentary with digital storytelling about Pereyra's childhood in an Amsterdam feminist communal house in the 80s, and how it shaped her creativity and her idea of sharing.
Anton and Irene
Mr Bingo - photo by Christian Sinibaldi
Rama Allen
All images courtesy of FITC Amsterdam
Anton and Irene will host an immersive full day workshop: "Concept, Create, Sell", which will provide anyone working in digital design with a new perspective on how to effectively navigate creative work from brief to sale.
› Raoul Marks
In his inspirational talk "Isolation and Ingenuity", Emmy Award winning motion designer Marks will share his thoughts about his work in the industry, exploring the power of duality in imagery and how technology is enabling personal production to a whole new level.
› Basheer Tome
Basheer Tome creates beautiful controllers for immersive computers. He will present his take on prototyping in the time of virtual reality in a talk titled "Faking the Future".
› Rama Allen
Rama Allen develops and directs for multiple mediums from film to interactive and experiential design. From blank page to strategy, design through implementation, he will share some secrets with you about the course of the entire think and make process.
› Robert Lindström
Robert pushes both technology and design to the next level, art directing and designing most of North Kingdom’s award-winning experience work such as:
- Build with Chrome
- The Hobbit (A Journey Through Middle-earth)
- Disney’s Finding New Fantasyland
- Vodafone Future, Get the Glass
- The Coke Zero Game
- Adidas Teamgeist
- Swedish Defence websites
› Mr Bingo
Artist Mr Bingo has had his illustrations featured in TIME, Esquire, QI, The Mighty Boosh, The New York Times and on Channel 4. He is a regular in the New Yorker.
In 2015, he ran the most successful Kickstarter campaign for a book in the UK ever, with playful donator rewards and a rap video that was played over 80.000 times over the duration of the campaign.
› Stacey Mulcahy
Stacey Mulcahy will share her love for interactive development as the senior program manager of the Garage, and her volunteer work at Young Game Makers and Code Liberation. She considers her lack of verbal filter and extreme candour just a small part of her charm.
› GMUNK
GMUNK is a designer, director and galactic crusader, with over a decade of experience functioning as a design director for the motion graphics industry. He gives lectures around the world, full of flavour, individuality and forever sustaining self-initiation.