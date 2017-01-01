 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
Dutch National Opera and Bal...

Dutch National Opera and Ballet - International Young Patrons Circle Gala

Other / Amsterdam
10 June, 7.30pm

A:
Nationale Opera & Ballet, Amstel 3
Amsterdam
W:
http://bit.ly/2q6qW7h
€: 50-150
(0)

An unforgettable gala with an exclusive opera and ballet performance followed by a high-class party in the foyer, The Young Patrons Circle Gala is sure to dazzle!

Combining opera and ballet

This unique evening, presented by the Dutch National Opera and Ballet, combines the company’s two major art forms on stage in a performance by international stars, directed by the young and widely acclaimed Floris Visser.

Performance programme

The performance programme of the Young Patrons Circle Gala includes:

Sarcasmen by Hans van Manen, performed by Igone de Jongh and Marijn Rademaker.

Highlights from Swan Lake and Moving Rooms by Krzysztof Pastor, performed by the Dutch National Ballet.

The National Ballet’s Junior Company dancing Blink by Juanjo Arques, and performing with the National Opera Choir in Pique dame.

Segments of the operas Jephtha and Turandot, performed by the choir.

Various arias from the operas Die Zauberflöte, Jevgeni Onjegin and La traviata.

Party in the foyer

After the main performance, various DJs will spin the night together at the party in the foyer, where three short dance performances will be presented.

Dutch National Opera Gala
Dutch National Opera Gala

All images courtesy of the Dutch National Opera and Ballet

You will also be able to see the unique video installation Kissing Machine by Petrovsky & Ramone, and experience the world’s very first VR-ballet, Nightfall, performed by the Dutch National Ballet.

The dress code for the evening is black tie. Culinary delights will be presented by the following exclusive restaurants:
Taico
Bluespoon
Librije’s Zusje (Michelin **)
&Samhoud places (Michelin **)

Young Patrons Circle

The Young Patrons Circle of the Dutch National Opera and Ballet brings together young international professionals, philanthropists and art lovers between the ages of 21 and 45, who share a love of opera and ballet.

About the Dutch National Opera and Ballet

The Dutch National Opera and Ballet develops, produces and presents opera and ballet at the highest international level. It aims to reach a wide public and bring today’s audiences into contact with the beauty and passion of these powerful and moving art forms.

Purchase your tickets

Are you interested in seeing a grandiose selection of performance and meeting fellow opera and ballet lovers among your peers? Purchase your tickets to the International Young Patrons Circle Gala now.

WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×
Lifestyle Topics


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more