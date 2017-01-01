An unforgettable gala with an exclusive opera and ballet performance followed by a high-class party in the foyer, The Young Patrons Circle Gala is sure to dazzle!

Combining opera and ballet

This unique evening, presented by the Dutch National Opera and Ballet, combines the company’s two major art forms on stage in a performance by international stars, directed by the young and widely acclaimed Floris Visser.

Performance programme

The performance programme of the Young Patrons Circle Gala includes:

› Sarcasmen by Hans van Manen, performed by Igone de Jongh and Marijn Rademaker.

› Highlights from Swan Lake and Moving Rooms by Krzysztof Pastor, performed by the Dutch National Ballet.

› The National Ballet’s Junior Company dancing Blink by Juanjo Arques, and performing with the National Opera Choir in Pique dame.

› Segments of the operas Jephtha and Turandot, performed by the choir.

› Various arias from the operas Die Zauberflöte, Jevgeni Onjegin and La traviata.

Party in the foyer

After the main performance, various DJs will spin the night together at the party in the foyer, where three short dance performances will be presented.