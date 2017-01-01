Dutch National Opera and Ballet - International Young Patrons Circle GalaOther / Amsterdam
10 June, 7.30pm
Amsterdam
An unforgettable gala with an exclusive opera and ballet performance followed by a high-class party in the foyer, The Young Patrons Circle Gala is sure to dazzle!
Combining opera and ballet
This unique evening, presented by the Dutch National Opera and Ballet, combines the company’s two major art forms on stage in a performance by international stars, directed by the young and widely acclaimed Floris Visser.
Performance programme
The performance programme of the Young Patrons Circle Gala includes:
› Sarcasmen by Hans van Manen, performed by Igone de Jongh and Marijn Rademaker.
› Highlights from Swan Lake and Moving Rooms by Krzysztof Pastor, performed by the Dutch National Ballet.
› The National Ballet’s Junior Company dancing Blink by Juanjo Arques, and performing with the National Opera Choir in Pique dame.
› Segments of the operas Jephtha and Turandot, performed by the choir.
› Various arias from the operas Die Zauberflöte, Jevgeni Onjegin and La traviata.
Party in the foyer
After the main performance, various DJs will spin the night together at the party in the foyer, where three short dance performances will be presented.
Dutch National Opera Gala
All images courtesy of the Dutch National Opera and Ballet
You will also be able to see the unique video installation Kissing Machine by Petrovsky & Ramone, and experience the world’s very first VR-ballet, Nightfall, performed by the Dutch National Ballet.
The dress code for the evening is black tie. Culinary delights will be presented by the following exclusive restaurants:
› Taico
› Bluespoon
› Librije’s Zusje (Michelin **)
› &Samhoud places (Michelin **)
Young Patrons Circle
The Young Patrons Circle of the Dutch National Opera and Ballet brings together young international professionals, philanthropists and art lovers between the ages of 21 and 45, who share a love of opera and ballet.
About the Dutch National Opera and Ballet
The Dutch National Opera and Ballet develops, produces and presents opera and ballet at the highest international level. It aims to reach a wide public and bring today’s audiences into contact with the beauty and passion of these powerful and moving art forms.
Purchase your tickets
Are you interested in seeing a grandiose selection of performance and meeting fellow opera and ballet lovers among your peers? Purchase your tickets to the International Young Patrons Circle Gala now.