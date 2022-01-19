Writers Unlimited Winter Nights - international literature festival in The HagueFestivals / Amsterdam
January 19-22
Amsterdam
Authors, journalists, thinkers, poets and audience come together in The Hague at the 22nd edition of Writers Unlimited Winter Nights.
Winter Nights
Writers Unlimited Winter Nights is a four-day festival inspired by stories, new angles and current themes.
Both international and local authors reflect on big and every-day matters in debates and discussions, supported by film screenings and musical performances.
The event welcomes anyone who loves reading and pondering matters, who wants to find new perspectives or who wishes to connect to the big world of storytelling.
International authors
Among the guests will be celebrated international authors such as Ian Buruma, Colson Whitehead, Michel Faber, Tomáš Sedláček, Mikhail Sjisjkin and Salena Godden.
Is this the real life?
International literature festival Winter Nights 2017 will have the theme "Is this the real life?", and focus on everything that is hidden and fake, and on everything that we are told isn’t real but really is.
Friday and Saturday Night Unlimited
Grand festival nights Friday and Saturday Night Unlimited will host special debates surrounding this theme, such as "This is Not America" and "IS: The Horror Show".
Spoken Beat Night will be presenting performances with jazz, spoken word, world music, readings, live animation and funky beats.