Authors, journalists, thinkers, poets and audience come together in The Hague at the 22nd edition of Writers Unlimited Winter Nights.

Winter Nights

Writers Unlimited Winter Nights is a four-day festival inspired by stories, new angles and current themes.

Both international and local authors reflect on big and every-day matters in debates and discussions, supported by film screenings and musical performances.

The event welcomes anyone who loves reading and pondering matters, who wants to find new perspectives or who wishes to connect to the big world of storytelling.

International authors

Among the guests will be celebrated international authors such as Ian Buruma, Colson Whitehead, Michel Faber, Tomáš Sedláček, Mikhail Sjisjkin and Salena Godden.



YouTube video by Writers Unlimited Winternachten festival Den Haag