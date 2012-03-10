 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
Wine Festival Bacchus, wi...

Wine Festival Bacchus, winter edition 2017

Festivals / Amsterdam
March 10-12

A:
De Duif, Prinsengracht 756
Amsterdam
W:
http://www.bacchuswijnfestival.nl/de-duif/
€: 12,50 (includes tasting glass + first drink)
(0)

An intimate three-day winter version of the great Wine Festival Bacchus is coming up to lift everyone’s spirits!

Wine Festival Bacchus

Enough fine wine to fill the Vatican, tasty food and a variety of music make up the Wine Festival Bacchus in the quaint church De Duif in Amsterdam.

Wines and bites

Wine sellers in the Amsterdam region present over 100 wines in tasting and sale by the glass or bottle.


​Spring edition
YouTube video by Bacchus Wijnfestival

Thumb image taken from YouTube video by Bacchus Wijnfestival

All the bites and snacks on offer have been carefully selected to match the drinks, so the event becomes an expedition to find the perfect flavour combination.

Music festival

Wine Festival Bacchus is almost as much a music festival as an event focused on fine drinks. Relaxed house and hip hop are mixed with classic music hits, to present an eclectic and fun dance floor to hit before or after a few drinks.

WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×

Lifestyle Topics


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more