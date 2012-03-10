Wine Festival Bacchus, winter edition 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
March 10-12
Amsterdam
An intimate three-day winter version of the great Wine Festival Bacchus is coming up to lift everyone’s spirits!
Wine Festival Bacchus
Enough fine wine to fill the Vatican, tasty food and a variety of music make up the Wine Festival Bacchus in the quaint church De Duif in Amsterdam.
Wines and bites
Wine sellers in the Amsterdam region present over 100 wines in tasting and sale by the glass or bottle.
Spring edition
YouTube video by Bacchus Wijnfestival
Thumb image taken from YouTube video by Bacchus Wijnfestival
All the bites and snacks on offer have been carefully selected to match the drinks, so the event becomes an expedition to find the perfect flavour combination.
Music festival
Wine Festival Bacchus is almost as much a music festival as an event focused on fine drinks. Relaxed house and hip hop are mixed with classic music hits, to present an eclectic and fun dance floor to hit before or after a few drinks.