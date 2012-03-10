An intimate three-day winter version of the great Wine Festival Bacchus is coming up to lift everyone’s spirits!

Wine Festival Bacchus

Enough fine wine to fill the Vatican, tasty food and a variety of music make up the Wine Festival Bacchus in the quaint church De Duif in Amsterdam.

Wines and bites

Wine sellers in the Amsterdam region present over 100 wines in tasting and sale by the glass or bottle.



​Spring edition

YouTube video by Bacchus Wijnfestival

Thumb image taken from YouTube video by Bacchus Wijnfestival