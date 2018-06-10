Wine Festival Bacchus 2017

For two weekends in June, the Amsterdamse Bos caters to the good life in a celebration of wine, good food and music at Wine Festival Bacchus!

Great wines

Great wines from all around the world are sold by the glass or the bottle at Wine Festival Bacchus, with special tasting sessions and cheesy food pairings.

The excess of Bacchus

Like the god that the festival is named after, Bacchus is all about excess. A flood of foodtrucks and pop up restaurants vie for the attention of the partygoers, finely tuning their dishes to optimise the flavours of the various kinds of wine on offer.



​YouTube video by Bacchus Wijnfestival

All images courtesy of Wine Festival Bacchus