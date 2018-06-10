Wine Festival Bacchus 2017

Wine Festival Bacchus 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
June 10-18
Amsterdam
For two weekends in June, the Amsterdamse Bos caters to the good life in a celebration of wine, good food and music at Wine Festival Bacchus!
Great wines
Great wines from all around the world are sold by the glass or the bottle at Wine Festival Bacchus, with special tasting sessions and cheesy food pairings.
The excess of Bacchus
Like the god that the festival is named after, Bacchus is all about excess. A flood of foodtrucks and pop up restaurants vie for the attention of the partygoers, finely tuning their dishes to optimise the flavours of the various kinds of wine on offer.
YouTube video by Bacchus Wijnfestival
All images courtesy of Wine Festival Bacchus
Music festival
Wine Festival Bacchus is almost as much a music festival as an event focused on fine drinks. Every day, a new party professional takes over the stage with a plethora of DJs and live acts.
Relive the 80s, lose it to the Brass Rave Unit, relax to a house set, hear the African sounds of Radio Noet-Noet, and dance to everything from disco to funk.