The spirit of Amsterdam - International whisky festival 2017

Experience the "whisky way of living" at The Spirit of Amsterdam!

International whisky festival

The Spirit of Amsterdam is an international whisky festival that presents over 500 different whiskies by renowned (inter)national importers and distilleries.

Combined with a plethora of interesting whisky related stories, music, food and lifestyle, the festival introduces visitors to the drink in all its forms and interpretations.

In three-hour sessions, you can taste all the presented beverages and discuss them with professionals to increase your whisky-wisdom.



