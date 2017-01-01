 
The spirit of Amsterdam -

The spirit of Amsterdam - International whisky festival 2017

Festivals / Amsterdam
04 March, 1.30pm - 4.30pm and 7.30pm - 10.30pm

A:
Zuiderkerk, Zuiderkerkhof 72
Amsterdam
W:
http://www.thespiritofamsterdam.com/en/
(0)

Experience the "whisky way of living" at The Spirit of Amsterdam!

International whisky festival

The Spirit of Amsterdam is an international whisky festival that presents over 500 different whiskies by renowned (inter)national importers and distilleries.

Combined with a plethora of interesting whisky related stories, music, food and lifestyle, the festival introduces visitors to the drink in all its forms and interpretations.

In three-hour sessions, you can taste all the presented beverages and discuss them with professionals to increase your whisky-wisdom.


YouTube video by Whiskytips

All images courtesy of The Spirit of Amsterdam

Drams

Upon entry to the festival, you will be presented with a Glencairn glass engraved with The Spirit of Amsterdam logo.

This glass allows you to familiarise yourself with the presented whiskies in small sips, also known as "drams".

The more exclusive types of whisky may require a fee of one or more "AmsterDrams", the festival’s local currency, that represents one euro.

