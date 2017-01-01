Taste of Amsterdam 2017

Taste of Amsterdam 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
June 02-05, 12 noon – 11pm (3pm – 11pm on Friday)
Amsterdam
Amsterdam is growing more delicious by the second with new and exciting restaurants, and innovative bars. During Whitsun weekend, the Amstelpark will become a meeting place for chefs and their signature dishes.
Tastemakers
Each year, Taste of Amsterdam brings the freshest tastemakers of the capital to the Amstelpark. This year, more restaurants than ever will come together at this four-day culinary festival, along with tastings, workshops, the food market and music.
Signature dishes at Taste of Amsterdam
During Taste of Amsterdam, you have the chance to enjoy a whole range of small meals, instead of having to pick just one.
The sizes of the dishes have been modified to give visitors the chance to taste various dishes from different restaurants.
Best names in Amsterdam
Taste of Amsterdam is a restaurant festival where all visitors have the chance to taste dishes from the best names in Amsterdam - all in one place. Enjoy the chef’s specialities with a cocktail, beer or glass of wine in hand!
This year’s exciting restaurant line-up includes:
› 't Amsterdammertje
› Happy Happy Joy Joy
› BAUT
› Pesca
› The French Connection
› The Butcher
› The Roast Room
› The Harbour Club
› Visaandeschelde
› Butcher's Heaven
› De Kruidfabriek by Lute
› Persijn
and more!
Tasty activities
Not only can visitors taste all sorts of delicious things at the festival, but there is also lots to do! Try your hand in the kitchen, take part in cooking competitions, watch cooking demonstrations by the Netherlands’ most well-known chefs or take a master class.
At the AEG Baking Lab, wannabe bakers will be taught the skills to turn out professional level cakes, bread and cookies. You can also take a seat at the chef’s table at AEG’s Tasteology, and children can show off their skills at Taste of Kids.
Visitors who prefer to cook at home can enjoy the food market, where they can taste and buy interesting and special ingredients to their hearts’ content.
Various wine tastings and workshops will teach visitors all there is to know about alcoholic beverages and their history.
About Taste Festivals Global
Taste of Amsterdam is part of the international culinary phenomenon, "Taste Festivals", which takes place in over 20 different cities all over the world, including Sydney, Cape Town, Dublin, Dubai and Milan.
Amsterdam has hosted the festival since 2009, enabling more than 30.000 visitors to enjoy the ultimate culinary event of the year!
Buy your tickets
Are you acquiring an appetite for one of the tastiest festivals of the year? Buy your tickets now.