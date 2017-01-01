Taste of Amsterdam 2017

Amsterdam is growing more delicious by the second with new and exciting restaurants, and innovative bars. During Whitsun weekend, the Amstelpark will become a meeting place for chefs and their signature dishes.

Tastemakers

Each year, Taste of Amsterdam brings the freshest tastemakers of the capital to the Amstelpark. This year, more restaurants than ever will come together at this four-day culinary festival, along with tastings, workshops, the food market and music.

Signature dishes at Taste of Amsterdam

During Taste of Amsterdam, you have the chance to enjoy a whole range of small meals, instead of having to pick just one.

The sizes of the dishes have been modified to give visitors the chance to taste various dishes from different restaurants.

Best names in Amsterdam

Taste of Amsterdam is a restaurant festival where all visitors have the chance to taste dishes from the best names in Amsterdam - all in one place. Enjoy the chef’s specialities with a cocktail, beer or glass of wine in hand!

This year’s exciting restaurant line-up includes:

› 't Amsterdammertje

› Happy Happy Joy Joy

› BAUT

› Pesca

› The French Connection

› The Butcher

› The Roast Room

› The Harbour Club

› Visaandeschelde

› Butcher's Heaven

› De Kruidfabriek by Lute

› Persijn

and more!