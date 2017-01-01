Springsnow Amsterdam, 2017

Springsnow Amsterdam, 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
21 April - 21 May
Springsnow is the magical natural phenomenon that symbolises the true start of Amsterdam’s spring, when the elm trees unleash their seeds in a flurry of white blossoms, twirling down like confetti thrown to greet the sun.
The signature tree of Amsterdam
The elm is the signature tree of Amsterdam, much like the linden tree in Berlin, or the plane trees of Paris. With more than 75.000 Elm trees throughout the city, Amsterdam could be called the elm capital of the world.
For centuries, elm trees have defined Amsterdam’s cityscape. They are part of the Unesco World Heritage Site: the canal district of the historical city centre.
The Elm Seeds by Springsnow in Amsterdam
Springsnow 4-21 / 5-21 Amsterdam by virtualrobert
Thumb image taken from Vimeo video The Elm Seeds by Springsnow in Amsterdam
Follow the elm route
You can follow the eight-km-long elm route, and catch the spring snow. The route starts at the elm arboretum, next to EYE, and runs through the Hortus Botanicus, one of the world’s oldest botanical gardens.
The Digital Poetree
If you want to feel like a part of the drifting experience, attach a message to a Springsnow seed at the Digital Poetree and track where the wind carries it!