Springsnow Amsterdam, 2017

Springsnow is the magical natural phenomenon that symbolises the true start of Amsterdam’s spring, when the elm trees unleash their seeds in a flurry of white blossoms, twirling down like confetti thrown to greet the sun.

The signature tree of Amsterdam

The elm is the signature tree of Amsterdam, much like the linden tree in Berlin, or the plane trees of Paris. With more than 75.000 Elm trees throughout the city, Amsterdam could be called the elm capital of the world.

For centuries, elm trees have defined Amsterdam’s cityscape. They are part of the Unesco World Heritage Site: the canal district of the historical city centre.











The Elm Seeds by Springsnow in Amsterdam



Springsnow 4-21 / 5-21 Amsterdam by virtualrobert

Thumb image taken from Vimeo video The Elm Seeds by Springsnow in Amsterdam