Something Raw 2017 - experimental performances in Amsterdam

Festivals / Amsterdam
March 07-11

Vlaams Cultuurhuis de Brakke Grond and Frascati, Nes 45 / 63, 1012KD
Amsterdam
http://bit.ly/2jmcrHy
Something Raw is a dance and performance festival that consists of a unique collaboration between Vlaams Cultuurhuis de Brakke Grond and Frascati Theater in Amsterdam.

Experimental Amsterdam

The festival produces experimental, edgy and interdisciplinary works by the newest generation of choreographers and performance artists, illustrating the powerful and wilful nature of Amsterdam’s creative world.

Something Raw explicitly aims to feature new talent - young creatives who storm into the world of visual performance, bent on questioning and overthrowing set codes and expectations.

Theme: Unlabeled

2017 will see the 14th edition of Something Raw, with the theme "Unlabeled: Celebrating Collapsing Categories".

Creators in dance and performance approach a transitioning world in which old ideas, labels and categories no longer cover it, to find a new approach.

Programme

This year’s Something Raw programme brings forth a mix of Amsterdam creatives, celebrated performers from Flanders and a selection of international artists.


Jaamil Olawale Kosoko, by Ian Douglas

Thumb photo: Julian Hetzel, by Thomas Lenden
The Automated Sniper, Frascati Producties

A special collaboration with MDT Stockholm, a dance production company with an international focus, presents three performances from Sweden.

Performance titles

Titles of performances on show at Something Raw 2017 include:
SPACE WALK
The Automated Sniper
Attitude
Cock Cock Who's There?
House
Our Times
Raphaël
Beauty of Accident
Traumboy
#negrophobia

Language No Problem shows

Some performances at Something Raw will be in Dutch, while others are Language No Problem (meaning all nationalities will understand).

