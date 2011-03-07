Something Raw 2017 - experimental performances in Amsterdam

Something Raw 2017 - experimental performances in AmsterdamFestivals / Amsterdam
March 07-11
Amsterdam
Something Raw is a dance and performance festival that consists of a unique collaboration between Vlaams Cultuurhuis de Brakke Grond and Frascati Theater in Amsterdam.
Experimental Amsterdam
The festival produces experimental, edgy and interdisciplinary works by the newest generation of choreographers and performance artists, illustrating the powerful and wilful nature of Amsterdam’s creative world.
Something Raw explicitly aims to feature new talent - young creatives who storm into the world of visual performance, bent on questioning and overthrowing set codes and expectations.
Theme: Unlabeled
2017 will see the 14th edition of Something Raw, with the theme "Unlabeled: Celebrating Collapsing Categories".
Creators in dance and performance approach a transitioning world in which old ideas, labels and categories no longer cover it, to find a new approach.
Programme
This year’s Something Raw programme brings forth a mix of Amsterdam creatives, celebrated performers from Flanders and a selection of international artists.
Jaamil Olawale Kosoko, by Ian Douglas
Thumb photo: Julian Hetzel, by Thomas Lenden
The Automated Sniper, Frascati Producties
A special collaboration with MDT Stockholm, a dance production company with an international focus, presents three performances from Sweden.
Performance titles
Titles of performances on show at Something Raw 2017 include:
› SPACE WALK
› The Automated Sniper
› Attitude
› Cock Cock Who's There?
› House
› Our Times
› Raphaël
› Beauty of Accident
› Traumboy
› #negrophobia
Language No Problem shows
Some performances at Something Raw will be in Dutch, while others are Language No Problem (meaning all nationalities will understand).