Something Raw 2017 - experimental performances in Amsterdam

Something Raw is a dance and performance festival that consists of a unique collaboration between Vlaams Cultuurhuis de Brakke Grond and Frascati Theater in Amsterdam.

Experimental Amsterdam

The festival produces experimental, edgy and interdisciplinary works by the newest generation of choreographers and performance artists, illustrating the powerful and wilful nature of Amsterdam’s creative world.

Something Raw explicitly aims to feature new talent - young creatives who storm into the world of visual performance, bent on questioning and overthrowing set codes and expectations.

Theme: Unlabeled

2017 will see the 14th edition of Something Raw, with the theme "Unlabeled: Celebrating Collapsing Categories".

Creators in dance and performance approach a transitioning world in which old ideas, labels and categories no longer cover it, to find a new approach.

Programme

This year’s Something Raw programme brings forth a mix of Amsterdam creatives, celebrated performers from Flanders and a selection of international artists.



Jaamil Olawale Kosoko, by Ian Douglas

Thumb photo: Julian Hetzel, by Thomas Lenden

The Automated Sniper, Frascati Producties