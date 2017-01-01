This summer, international artists will compete in creating the best work at the Sand Sculpture Festival 2017 at the Zandvoort beach!

Impressive sand sculptures

At the sixth edition of the European Championship Sand Sculpture Festival, celebrated sculptors from different European countries will create a collection of impressive sand sculptures.

The sculptures will be around 3,5m high, 3m wide and 3m deep. A total of 200 tonnes of special sculpting sand will be used.

The public can see the contestants at work at various locations throughout the village, in Badhuisplein, Kerkplein and Raadhuisplein.

Dutch masters

This year’s theme is "Dutch Masters". The competing artists will be encouraged to draw inspiration from the masterpieces from the Hermitage collection in St. Petersburg, which will be on show in the Hermitage Amsterdam this year, starting on October 7.



All images courtesy of VVV Zandvoort