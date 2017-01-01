Sand Sculpture Festival 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
12 June - 01 November
Amsterdam
This summer, international artists will compete in creating the best work at the Sand Sculpture Festival 2017 at the Zandvoort beach!
Impressive sand sculptures
At the sixth edition of the European Championship Sand Sculpture Festival, celebrated sculptors from different European countries will create a collection of impressive sand sculptures.
The sculptures will be around 3,5m high, 3m wide and 3m deep. A total of 200 tonnes of special sculpting sand will be used.
The public can see the contestants at work at various locations throughout the village, in Badhuisplein, Kerkplein and Raadhuisplein.
Dutch masters
This year’s theme is "Dutch Masters". The competing artists will be encouraged to draw inspiration from the masterpieces from the Hermitage collection in St. Petersburg, which will be on show in the Hermitage Amsterdam this year, starting on October 7.
All images courtesy of VVV Zandvoort
Sand Sculpture Route
The competition is part of the annual Sand Sculpture Route. This route uses the art of sculpting sand to encourage local and foreign tourists to explore the Netherlands off the beaten track.
The winner of the competition will be announced on June 18, and the sand sculptures are expected to be on show until November, 2017.
Municipalities that participate in the Sand Sculpture Route are Zandvoort, Haarlemmermeer and Volendam.
About the WSSA
The Sand Sculpture Route is an initiative of the World Sand Sculpting Academy (WSSA), the leading organisation initiating and executing sand sculpting activities around the world.
The competing sculptors have been selected from the WSSA database, in which around 600 highly qualified artists from all around the world are represented.