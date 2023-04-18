The eighth edition of the Pop Arts Festival presents all kinds of fun, visual plays!

Playful and visual

Pop Arts Festival consists of a selection of performances that bring out the playful and visual aspects of theatre. This annual puppet and object theatre event will take place in Theater Bellevue, De Krakeling and De Brakke Grond.

Performing and visual arts combine to create an imaginative universe with modern, contemporary productions that make use of video, objects, models, miniatures, clay, paints and old-school puppeteering.

This beautiful form of theatre, which does not often get the attention it deserves, is the essence of Pop Arts Festival 2017!





All images courtesy of Pop Arts Festival