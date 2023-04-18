 
Pop Arts Festival 2017

Festivals / Amsterdam
April 18-23

Various
Amsterdam
http://bit.ly/2nb8yFt
The eighth edition of the Pop Arts Festival presents all kinds of fun, visual plays!

Playful and visual

Pop Arts Festival consists of a selection of performances that bring out the playful and visual aspects of theatre. This annual puppet and object theatre event will take place in Theater Bellevue, De Krakeling and De Brakke Grond.

Performing and visual arts combine to create an imaginative universe with modern, contemporary productions that make use of video, objects, models, miniatures, clay, paints and old-school puppeteering.

This beautiful form of theatre, which does not often get the attention it deserves, is the essence of Pop Arts Festival 2017!

 

All images courtesy of Pop Arts Festival

International performances

Companies from Spain, Norway, Flanders and the Netherlands gather to present powerful visual performances that contain dance, acting and music.

Side programme and specials

Prior to the performances that will take place on the first three days, a special opening act will be presented in the three hosting venues. The act was especially prepared by third year students of ArtEZ University of the Arts, using the festival as inspiration.

Pop Arts 2017 offers more than just theatre performances. The festival also features various specials, as well as an extensive side programme.

For the complete programme, go to www.popartsfestival.com.

