Pink Film Days 2017

Pink Film Days (Roze Filmdagen) is a special film festival aimed at LGBTQ-related productions. The 20th edition will take place at the Ketelhuis in Amsterdam, with more than 130 screenings from countries all over the world.

The main goal of this unique film festival is to screen inspiring movies that viewers can reflect on, whilst at the same time encouraging visitors to interact with each other.

English viewers

Pink Film Days strives to screen as many of their movies as possible either in English or with English subtitles (this includes most Dutch films).

Screening titles

Titles that will be screening at Pink Film Days include:

› Rebels on Pointe

Rebels on Pointe is the first-ever documentary film celebrating the all-male, drag ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.

› Real Boy

Real boy follows the intimate story of a family in transition as a son discovers his gender identity, and a mother grows through her journey to acceptance.



Me, Myself and Her

