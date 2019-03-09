Pink Film Days 2017

Pink Film Days 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
March 09-19
Amsterdam
Pink Film Days (Roze Filmdagen) is a special film festival aimed at LGBTQ-related productions. The 20th edition will take place at the Ketelhuis in Amsterdam, with more than 130 screenings from countries all over the world.
The main goal of this unique film festival is to screen inspiring movies that viewers can reflect on, whilst at the same time encouraging visitors to interact with each other.
English viewers
Pink Film Days strives to screen as many of their movies as possible either in English or with English subtitles (this includes most Dutch films).
Screening titles
Titles that will be screening at Pink Film Days include:
› Rebels on Pointe
Rebels on Pointe is the first-ever documentary film celebrating the all-male, drag ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.
› Real Boy
Real boy follows the intimate story of a family in transition as a son discovers his gender identity, and a mother grows through her journey to acceptance.
Thumb image: Jordy in Transitland
All images courtesy of Roze Filmdagen
› Me, Myself and Her
Me, Myself and Her (Io e Lei) is an Italian movie about the relationship between two women in their 50s, and the consequences when one of them cheats with a man.
› Weekends
The singers of Korean gay choir G-voice find a platform to talk about sexual minorities through music, and find a place of belonging in their group.
› Jordy in Transitland
A dreamy quest into the search for the nuances in one’s gender identity.