Over het IJ Festival 2017...

Over het IJ Festival 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
July 14-23
Amsterdam
It is the 25-year anniversary of the Over het IJ Festival; the place to be for performance arts inspired by the city of Amsterdam!
About the Over het IJ Festival
The Over het IJ Festival aims to illustrate the context of the city and the themes that live within it through theatre on location, visual arts and interactive installations in public spaces.
The festival creates a cultural meeting place for theatre makers, artists, visitors and city residents to explore and experiment with their urban environment. The festival's centre is the NDSM-Werf in Amsterdam-Noord, and expands through the district and shores of the IJ.
The locations along the IJ themselves form inspiration for the artists who perform in situ, shaping their presentations to their immediate surroundings.
Over the course of 10 days, established artists and performers stand side by side with new talents, creating a fascinating programme of dance, theatre and more.
Over het IJ Festival programme
For the 25th edition of the Over Het IJ Festival, the programme contains highlights which can be enjoyed regardless of the language you speak:
Images by Saris den Engelsman
› The shipping container programme
The shipping container programme presents multiple short presentation pieces by young theatre makers, performed in big blue shipping containers.
› The Village by Stichting Nieuwe Helden
A socially-creative platform in the shape of a virtual village in the real city, created by a smartphone app.
› Re-enactment of the Now by Davy Pieters/Theater Utrecht
A living Cli-fi documentary that re-enacts a future historic happening that could be taking place in our current climate.
› Happiness Unlimited by Project Wildeman
An interactive, musical ritual that brings a lucid dream to life.
Performances take place in surprising locations on the banks of the river IJ, like the Paleis van Justitie and Draka, an old factory for low voltage cables.
Live music and club nights
The bustling heart of the festival can be found at café restaurant Pllek, where visitors can enjoy an extensive programme with live music and swinging club nights. This central point can be entered for free.