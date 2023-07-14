Over het IJ Festival 2017...

It is the 25-year anniversary of the Over het IJ Festival; the place to be for performance arts inspired by the city of Amsterdam!

About the Over het IJ Festival

The Over het IJ Festival aims to illustrate the context of the city and the themes that live within it through theatre on location, visual arts and interactive installations in public spaces.

The festival creates a cultural meeting place for theatre makers, artists, visitors and city residents to explore and experiment with their urban environment. The festival's centre is the NDSM-Werf in Amsterdam-Noord, and expands through the district and shores of the IJ.

The locations along the IJ themselves form inspiration for the artists who perform in situ, shaping their presentations to their immediate surroundings.

Over the course of 10 days, established artists and performers stand side by side with new talents, creating a fascinating programme of dance, theatre and more.

Over het IJ Festival programme

For the 25th edition of the Over Het IJ Festival, the programme contains highlights which can be enjoyed regardless of the language you speak: