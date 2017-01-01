Open Garden Days 2017

Open Garden Days 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
June 16-18, 10am - 5pm
Amsterdam
More than 30 gorgeous gardens in Amsterdam are opening their gates to the general public once again!
Green wonders
The most beautiful gardens of Amsterdam can usually never be accessed, but during the Open Garden Days (Open Tuinen Dagen) the classical and modern green wonders beside the canals in between the Amstel and the Brouwersgracht can be admired up close.
Stately old trees, charming gazebos and rare plants are just some of the wonderful sights you will see in the usually closed-off areas that belong to museums and iconic buildings. Some of the gardens can be found behind 17th and 18th century canal-side houses, offering hidden green oases in the middle of the otherwise bustling city.
Hofjes and shared gardens
The theme for this year’s edition is hofjes and shared gardens. The first form of shared gardens in the Netherlands were the hofjes, small gardens surrounded by houses that share a water pump and kitchen.
The rich regents of Amsterdam and other cities created these hofjes for widows and those less fortunate so that they could peacefully retire. To this day, the hofjes, often shielded from the busy city life, exude a calm and tranquillity, temporarily available to outside visitors on Open Garden Day.
Starting locations
Tickets to all participating gardens can be purchased during the Open Garden Days at the starting locations.
Starting addresses include:
› Amnesty International, Keizersgracht 177
› Bijbels Museum, Herengracht 366-368
› Museum Van Loon, Keizersgracht 672
› Museum Willet-Holthuysen, Herengracht 605
› Huis Marseille, Keizersgracht 401
Good to know
The classic gardens have some restrictions. Steps and stairs make them inaccessible to wheelchairs, whilst dogs and baby carriages are not allowed.