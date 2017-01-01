Open Garden Days 2017

More than 30 gorgeous gardens in Amsterdam are opening their gates to the general public once again!

Green wonders

The most beautiful gardens of Amsterdam can usually never be accessed, but during the Open Garden Days (Open Tuinen Dagen) the classical and modern green wonders beside the canals in between the Amstel and the Brouwersgracht can be admired up close.

Stately old trees, charming gazebos and rare plants are just some of the wonderful sights you will see in the usually closed-off areas that belong to museums and iconic buildings. Some of the gardens can be found behind 17th and 18th century canal-side houses, offering hidden green oases in the middle of the otherwise bustling city.

Hofjes and shared gardens

The theme for this year’s edition is hofjes and shared gardens. The first form of shared gardens in the Netherlands were the hofjes, small gardens surrounded by houses that share a water pump and kitchen.

All images by John Lewsi Marshall

Courtesy of Museum Van Loon