National Tulip Day 2017

The tulip season is opening with a grand celebration on the Dam Square in Amsterdam at the fifth annual National Tulip Day!

Kicking off the tulip season

National Tulip Day is the official kickoff of the tulip season, organised by Dutch tulip farmers. A specially-created garden on Dam Square lets everyone come along to pick tulips for free.

Last year over 16.000 happy visitors went home with a total of 200.000 of the iconic flowers.



Youtube video by Tulpen Promotie Nederland



All images come from the 2015 YouTube video by Tulpen Promotie Nederland.