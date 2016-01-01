National Tulip Day 2017

National Tulip Day 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
21 January, 1pm - 4.30pm
Amsterdam
The tulip season is opening with a grand celebration on the Dam Square in Amsterdam at the fifth annual National Tulip Day!
Kicking off the tulip season
National Tulip Day is the official kickoff of the tulip season, organised by Dutch tulip farmers. A specially-created garden on Dam Square lets everyone come along to pick tulips for free.
Last year over 16.000 happy visitors went home with a total of 200.000 of the iconic flowers.
Youtube video by Tulpen Promotie Nederland
All images come from the 2015 YouTube video by Tulpen Promotie Nederland.
Dutch tulips around the world
Over 1,7 billion Dutch tulips are expected to brighten up homes around the world in 2016 during the tulip season, which lasts from January 16 until the end of April.
Theme: "Dutch Design"
This year’s theme for the celebration is "Dutch Design", which has its own iconic national qualities alongside the famed tulip.