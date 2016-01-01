Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam | Winter 2017

Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam | Winter 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
January 26-29
Amsterdam
Fashion is celebrated in all its various forms during the 24th winter edition of the Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam!
Largest fashion platform in Benelux
The Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam is the largest fashion platform in the Benelux region. The 10-day-long event portrays the diversity of fashion styles, names and visions over the years.
Opening night: Future Generation
Future Generation is a section of the FashionWeek that highlights future perspectives on fashion and society.
For the FashionWeek opening night, with the theme "Imagine", Future Generation will introduce new designer duo MARTAN (Luuk Kuijf and Diek Pothoven). They will present a show with works derived from the Bahá'í temple, in which all religions are welcome.
A second show will present four visionaries from designer collective Das Leben am Haverkamp. In the last show of the opening night, nine designers are handed white material as a blank canvas to create three outfits each.
Koning
Trinhbecx
Aan
All images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek
Catwalk Programme
In the Catwalk Programme, the Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam showcases a broad selection of creative, commercial and cultural labels and brands like:
› Said Mahrouf
› Alexandra Frida
› Trinhbecx
› Hardeman
› Spijkers en Spijkers
› Bound Amsterdam
› Edwin Oudshoorn
See the full FashionWeek programme here.
Runway fashion show
The Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam will come to a close with a runway fashion show by Liselore Frowijn, one of the Netherlands' international successes.