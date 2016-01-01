Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam | Winter 2017

Fashion is celebrated in all its various forms during the 24th winter edition of the Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam!

Largest fashion platform in Benelux

The Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam is the largest fashion platform in the Benelux region. The 10-day-long event portrays the diversity of fashion styles, names and visions over the years.

Opening night: Future Generation

Future Generation is a section of the FashionWeek that highlights future perspectives on fashion and society.

For the FashionWeek opening night, with the theme "Imagine", Future Generation will introduce new designer duo MARTAN (Luuk Kuijf and Diek Pothoven). They will present a show with works derived from the Bahá'í temple, in which all religions are welcome.

A second show will present four visionaries from designer collective Das Leben am Haverkamp. In the last show of the opening night, nine designers are handed white material as a blank canvas to create three outfits each.



