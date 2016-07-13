Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam, Summer 2017

Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam, Summer 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
July 13-16
Amsterdam
The latest innovative and ambitious and talented designers present their collections in an iconic fashion event!
About Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam
Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam celebrates the classy style, design, class and innovation of the fashion world with a week of (inter)national fashion shows, presentations and other special events and activities.
OFF Schedule programme
The week will start with OFF Schedule. There will be several venues around the centre of Amsterdam where you will be able to buy clothes, shoes and accessories made by designers featured in Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek.
In addition, fashion lovers will enjoy inspiring lectures and presentations as well as exhibitions by famous Dutch designers who are taking part.
Haverkamp
Frida
Thumb image: Koning. All images courtesy of Mercedes Benz FashionWeek
Well-known designers
Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam will host several runway shows by established designers and young talent.
Showcasing their collections are well-known and promising names such as:
› Dennis Diem
› MAISON the FAUX
› Sophia Bentoh
› Ajbilou | Rosdorff
› M.E.N.
› Sunanda Chandry Koning
Tony Cohen
› House of Byfield
› Botter
› HARDEMAN
› Jan Cerny
Other events
Other events at the Mercedes Benz FashionWeek include presentations and various exhibitions.