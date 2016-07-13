 
Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek...

Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam, Summer 2017

Festivals / Amsterdam
July 13-16

City centre
Amsterdam
https://fashionweek.nl/en
The latest innovative and ambitious and talented designers present their collections in an iconic fashion event!

About Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam

Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam celebrates the classy style, design, class and innovation of the fashion world with a week of (inter)national fashion shows, presentations and other special events and activities.

OFF Schedule programme

The week will start with OFF Schedule. There will be several venues around the centre of Amsterdam where you will be able to buy clothes, shoes and accessories made by designers featured in Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek.

In addition, fashion lovers will enjoy inspiring lectures and presentations as well as exhibitions by famous Dutch designers who are taking part.
 


Haverkamp


Frida


Thumb image: Koning. All images courtesy of Mercedes Benz FashionWeek

Well-known designers

Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam will host several runway shows by established designers and young talent.

Showcasing their collections are well-known and promising names such as:
Dennis Diem
MAISON the FAUX
Sophia Bentoh
Ajbilou | Rosdorff
M.E.N.
Sunanda Chandry Koning
Tony Cohen
House of Byfield
Botter
HARDEMAN
Jan Cerny

Other events

Other events at the Mercedes Benz FashionWeek include presentations and various exhibitions.

