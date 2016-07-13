Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam, Summer 2017

The latest innovative and ambitious and talented designers present their collections in an iconic fashion event!

About Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam

Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam celebrates the classy style, design, class and innovation of the fashion world with a week of (inter)national fashion shows, presentations and other special events and activities.

OFF Schedule programme

The week will start with OFF Schedule. There will be several venues around the centre of Amsterdam where you will be able to buy clothes, shoes and accessories made by designers featured in Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek.

In addition, fashion lovers will enjoy inspiring lectures and presentations as well as exhibitions by famous Dutch designers who are taking part.





Haverkamp



Frida