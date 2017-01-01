Holi Festival Of Colours 2017

The Holi Festival of Colours returns to Amsterdam for another celebration of love and colour!

Colourful and summery

This year is promising to be even more colourful than previous editions, featuring a summery line-up.

Inspired by the Hindu festival of Holi, the days signify the victory of good over evil and serve as a time to meet others, repair relationships and celebrate love.

Becoming more and more popular throughout the years, this festival adapts the elements of Holi for an international audience.