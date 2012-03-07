CinemAsia Film Festival 2017

The 10th edition of the CinemAsia Film Festival features the best Asian commercial and arthouse films!

About CinemAsia

CinemAsia is an annual film festival that dedicates itself to exposing the Dutch public and film industry to Asian cinema.

The event not only focuses on culture and entertainment, but also strives to provide a creative platform for media makers and Asian diaspora storytelling.

Besides films from China, Cambodia, India, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and other Southeast and East Asian countries, the festival offers food, karaoke, panels, exhibitions, a bazaar and more to ensure a fun and fulfilling experience for everyone.

All films are spoken in their original language and are presented with English subtitles.

Highlights at CinemAsia

Highlights that will be screened at CinemAsia include:

› Lipstick under my Burkha

Set in the crowded lanes of a small town in India, Lipstick under my Burkha chronicles the secret lives and small acts of rebellion of women in search of identity, sexuality and a little freedom.

› Chongqing Hot Pot

Three high school classmates must sell their hotpot restaurant in an underground old bomb shelter in Chongqing, China. Expansions accidentally lead them into the the vault of the bank next door, and they have to devise a plan to fix the hole.

Featuring two of China’s biggest stars, this action thriller is a spicy hot riot.







Lipstick under my Burkha