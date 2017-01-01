Chocoa Chocolate Festival 2017

Experience the sweet, chocolatey goodness of Chocoa!

Chocoa 2017

Patissiers, chocolate manufacturers as well as chocolate lovers and other sweet-toothed people gather yearly in Amsterdam's monument of trade; the Beurs van Berlage.

Join a chocolate-tasting session, meet the craftsmen behind the cocoa and nibble away at Chocoa. This will be the fifth edition of the annual cocoa and chocolate event. Every year, Chocoa attracts thousands of visitors.

› Chocoa Festival

February 25-26

Learn everything you have ever wanted to know about the magical world of chocolate at the two-day-long Chocoa Festival. Check out the process from bean to bar, and discover the wide variety of flavours in good cocoa and better chocolate.

Discover new flavours paired with wine, coffee and craft beer at more than 75 stands. Meet the renowned chocolate makers and experts, and taste their most special new creations!

There will be lots to explore, such as free tastings, musical performances and documentaries and films on sustainability.

› Chocoa Trade Fair

February 23-24

The Chocoa Trade Fair is perfect for everyone who wants to get into the chocolate trade. How to buy directly from cocoa farmers, what equipment you’ll need to make chocolate, and networking and business opportunities can all be found here.

Images courtesy of Chocoa