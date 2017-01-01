Chocoa Chocolate Festival 2017

Chocoa Chocolate Festival 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
February 24-26
Amsterdam
Experience the sweet, chocolatey goodness of Chocoa!
Chocoa 2017
Patissiers, chocolate manufacturers as well as chocolate lovers and other sweet-toothed people gather yearly in Amsterdam's monument of trade; the Beurs van Berlage.
Join a chocolate-tasting session, meet the craftsmen behind the cocoa and nibble away at Chocoa. This will be the fifth edition of the annual cocoa and chocolate event. Every year, Chocoa attracts thousands of visitors.
› Chocoa Festival
February 25-26
Learn everything you have ever wanted to know about the magical world of chocolate at the two-day-long Chocoa Festival. Check out the process from bean to bar, and discover the wide variety of flavours in good cocoa and better chocolate.
Discover new flavours paired with wine, coffee and craft beer at more than 75 stands. Meet the renowned chocolate makers and experts, and taste their most special new creations!
There will be lots to explore, such as free tastings, musical performances and documentaries and films on sustainability.
› Chocoa Trade Fair
February 23-24
The Chocoa Trade Fair is perfect for everyone who wants to get into the chocolate trade. How to buy directly from cocoa farmers, what equipment you’ll need to make chocolate, and networking and business opportunities can all be found here.
Images courtesy of Chocoa
The Trade Fair helps establish contacts between cocoa growers, chocolate makers, importers, suppliers of equipment and service providers in the cocoa sector.
› Chocoa Conference
February 24
This year’s Chocoa Conference zooms in on the integrity and transparency of the cocoa business. For the supply chain to improve, and to create mutual trust, stakeholders need to understand each other’s role and motivation.
The Conference aims to facilitate an open debate on these issues, to create an environment in the industry that is open to different views and opinions.
The goal of Chocoa
Chocoa is dedicated to increasing the market for sustainable and fair chocolate. The Dutch government and business industry have committed to reaching a 100 percent sustainable mode of chocolate consumption by the year 2025.
In aid of this, Chocoa is bringing stakeholders from every part of the chocolate production chain together, from the cocoa producers to chocolate consumers, for new projects in Amsterdam.
Amsterdam is the largest cocoa harbour in the world, and is located in the region where a lot of the world's cocoa is processed.
Chocoa is the only event in the world that is fully dedicated to making chocolate sustainable. This initiative will put the Netherlands even more clearly on the map of fair chocolate production.