Cannabis Liberation Day 2017

In a grand celebration of international cannabis culture and everything the famous green herb has to offer, Cannabis Liberation Day is taking place at the Flevopark in Amsterdam!

Peaceful celebration

The ninth edition of the biggest cannabis and hemp festival in the Netherlands is a peaceful event where music and a good atmosphere stipulate the vibe.

The free event is celebrating Dutch cannabis culture and promoting a broader legalisation of uses of the hemp plant.

Performers and speakers

Local and international bands and DJs will play music on the main stage, and there will also be a Reggae & Dub area.

There will also be various speakers and debates to cover the controversial subject of cannabis, marijuana and (soft) drug use.





YouTube video by VOC Nederland

All images taken from YouTube video by VOC Nederland