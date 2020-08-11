Canal Festival Amsterdam 2017

The Amsterdam canals are playing host to a bunch of fantastic music performances at the Canal Festival!

About Canal Festival Amsterdam

Canal Festival Amsterdam (Grachtenfestival) is an annual music festival held at special locations on or beside the Amsterdam canals. Young musicians from around the world gather to engage young and old in all kinds of unique classical concerts.

Over a period of 10 days, the Canal Festival provides a stage for young and renowned soloists and ensembles, choosing an appropriate and often historical setting for each musical event.

Concerts are high quality yet accessible, which is what makes the festival unique, together with its great atmosphere.

The remarkably successful festival attracts over 60.000 visitors every year, who bring along their love for Dutch canals.



All images courtesy of Grachtenfestival Amsterdam