 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
Amsterdam Tulp Festival 2...

Amsterdam Tulp Festival 2017

Festivals / Amsterdam
01 April - 14 May

A:
Various locations in the city
Amsterdam
W:
http://www.tulpfestival.com/
€: Free in public areas, museums may charge
(0)

The tulip has always been closely intertwined with the history of Amsterdam, but in recent decades the iconic Dutch flower has been disappearing from city streets and public areas.

About the Amsterdam Tulp Festival

The Amsterdam Tulp Festival (tulp meaning "tulip" in Dutch) is striving to bring the tulip back to town by planting one bulb for every resident of Amsterdam, which comes down to 800.000 tulips in total!

For this year's edition, half a million tulips were planted in gardens, parks and squares.

Planted in public locations

The famous flowers can be admired in a number of interesting public locations, along with a few gardens at remarkable buildings in the city area. Thousands of bulbs were planted last fall, and these will flower in the spring.

How to find the tulips

From April 1 onwards, various locations in Amsterdam will be offering a free festival guide that includes all venues, the names of the tulips on display, and maps showing where to find them.

Participating locations for Tulp Festival 2016

Here are some of the locations that participated last year, and are expected to join Tulp Festival Amsterdam again this year:
Amsterdam RAI
Van Gogh Museum
Canal House
EYE Film Institute
Bijenkorf
Vondelpark
Rijksmuseum
NEMO
Amsterdam Tulip Museum
and more!

The gorgeous sights the festival offers might just inspire you to plant your own tulips next fall!

Freely accessible

The listed public locations are freely accessible. Participating museums will charge their regular fees.

WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×

Lifestyle Topics


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more