Amsterdam Tulp Festival 2017

The tulip has always been closely intertwined with the history of Amsterdam, but in recent decades the iconic Dutch flower has been disappearing from city streets and public areas.

About the Amsterdam Tulp Festival

The Amsterdam Tulp Festival (tulp meaning "tulip" in Dutch) is striving to bring the tulip back to town by planting one bulb for every resident of Amsterdam, which comes down to 800.000 tulips in total!

For this year's edition, half a million tulips were planted in gardens, parks and squares.

Planted in public locations

The famous flowers can be admired in a number of interesting public locations, along with a few gardens at remarkable buildings in the city area. Thousands of bulbs were planted last fall, and these will flower in the spring.

How to find the tulips

From April 1 onwards, various locations in Amsterdam will be offering a free festival guide that includes all venues, the names of the tulips on display, and maps showing where to find them.