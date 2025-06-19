Amsterdam Roots Festival 2017

Amsterdam Roots Festival 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
June 19-25
Amsterdam
The world music and multicultural Amsterdam Roots Festival will be holding its 35th edition in Oosterpark and other venues throughout Amsterdam!
What is Amsterdam Roots?
The Amsterdam Roots Festival is one steeped in history.
Beginning in 1983 as the Africa Roots Festival, the organisers introduced major names in the African music scene to Dutch audiences.
Evolving into the Amsterdam Roots Meeting in 1987, the festival developed into a trip around the world through music, expanding genres and the diversity of regions where the artists came from.
With the growth of the genre "world music", the Amsterdam Roots Festival is one that prides itself on diversity, not only in music, but also in festive dancing, foods and visitors.
Context programme
With the special Context Programme, this year’s Amsterdam Roots will be offering discussions, stories, documentaries, interviews and workshops on cultural diversity.
Where do we currently stand in this topic, and how do art and culture contribute to mutual understanding?
Roots Indoor and Outdoor
The festival is now divided into two sections: Roots Indoor and Roots Outdoor. Roots Indoor is a lead-up series of lectures and performances from artists around the world at prestigious venues throughout the Dutch capital.
YouTube video by Amsterdam Roots Festival
Alsarah&Nubatones, by Carlos Ramirez
La Mambanegra, by Olivier Hoffschir
Roots Outdoor is a free, one-day festival, that offers three different stages with music from around the globe.
Amsterdam Roots Indoor Artists 2017
From June 19-24, an eclectic mix of artists will be playing at venues around Amsterdam.
› Nahawa Doumbia - Paradiso Noord
› Kel Assouf - Muziekgebouw aan ‘t IJ
› Bachar Mal-Kalife - Bimhuis
There will also be various other activities, such as World Refugee Day and Sites of Memory Oost, a theatrical boat tour about hidden stories from Amsterdam’s colonial history.
Amsterdam Roots Open Air highlights 2017
The free Amsterdam Roots Open Air will see performers such as:
› La Mambanegra
› Orchestre PolyRythmo De Cotonou
› Altin Gün
› 47SOUL
› Alsarah & The Nubatones
› Newen Afrobeat
› Ogoya Nengo and the Dodo Women’s Group
› Pascuala Ilabaca y Fauna
Other highlights include circus performances, and workshops on diversity and dance.
Roots Bazaar
A special highlight of Roots Open Air is the Bazaar, a huge fair with interesting wares from all over the world.