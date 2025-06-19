Amsterdam Roots Festival 2017

The world music and multicultural Amsterdam Roots Festival will be holding its 35th edition in Oosterpark and other venues throughout Amsterdam!

What is Amsterdam Roots?

The Amsterdam Roots Festival is one steeped in history.

Beginning in 1983 as the Africa Roots Festival, the organisers introduced major names in the African music scene to Dutch audiences.

Evolving into the Amsterdam Roots Meeting in 1987, the festival developed into a trip around the world through music, expanding genres and the diversity of regions where the artists came from.

With the growth of the genre "world music", the Amsterdam Roots Festival is one that prides itself on diversity, not only in music, but also in festive dancing, foods and visitors.

Context programme

With the special Context Programme, this year’s Amsterdam Roots will be offering discussions, stories, documentaries, interviews and workshops on cultural diversity.

Where do we currently stand in this topic, and how do art and culture contribute to mutual understanding?

Roots Indoor and Outdoor

The festival is now divided into two sections: Roots Indoor and Roots Outdoor. Roots Indoor is a lead-up series of lectures and performances from artists around the world at prestigious venues throughout the Dutch capital.



YouTube video by Amsterdam Roots Festival

Alsarah&Nubatones, by Carlos Ramirez



La Mambanegra, by Olivier Hoffschir