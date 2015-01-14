Amsterdam Hotel Night 2017

The Amsterdam Hotel Night is back to let locals take a holiday in their own city, and it’s their anniversary!

Local tourist experience

The fifth annual Amsterdam Hotel Night celebrates Amsterdam as a holiday city, by offering residents of the city region a tourist experience at home. They get the opportunity to stay in one of over 40 participating hotels at a sharply reduced room rate.

In addition to the lower prices, there will be a wide array of special events taking place throughout the city's hotels that will be open to those who purchase a Hotel Night ticket.

Locals can emulate the tourist experience with typical activities like canal tours and museum visits.

Hotel parties

Special events on Saturday, January 14 include culinary, creative and cultural hotel soirees. Sip a cocktail in a hip hotel bar by night, try a beer fest, dance at a club party or join an exclusive suite party. There will also be movie screenings, rooftop curling with cocktails and much more.

The programme will continue on Sunday, January 15 with various morning activities.



All images courtesy of Hotel Night Amsterdam