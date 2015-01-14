 
Amsterdam Hotel Night 201...

Amsterdam Hotel Night 2017

Festivals / Amsterdam
January 14-15

A:
Various (Check the website)
Amsterdam
E:
info@amsterdamsehotelnacht.nl
W:
http://www.hotelnacht.nl
(0)

The Amsterdam Hotel Night is back to let locals take a holiday in their own city, and it’s their anniversary!

Local tourist experience

The fifth annual Amsterdam Hotel Night celebrates Amsterdam as a holiday city, by offering residents of the city region a tourist experience at home. They get the opportunity to stay in one of over 40 participating hotels at a sharply reduced room rate.

In addition to the lower prices, there will be a wide array of special events taking place throughout the city's hotels that will be open to those who purchase a Hotel Night ticket.

Locals can emulate the tourist experience with typical activities like canal tours and museum visits.

Hotel parties

Special events on Saturday, January 14 include culinary, creative and cultural hotel soirees. Sip a cocktail in a hip hotel bar by night, try a beer fest, dance at a club party or join an exclusive suite party. There will also be movie screenings, rooftop curling with cocktails and much more.

The programme will continue on Sunday, January 15 with various morning activities.
 

All images courtesy of Hotel Night Amsterdam

Participating hotels

This year, people can stay in hotels such as:
The Amstel
Conservatorium
Seven One Seven
Lloyd Hotel
Hotel V Fizeaustraat
DoubleTree by Hilton
Ambassade Hotel
Amsterdam Marriott Hotel
Hilton Amsterdam
Hotel De L'Europe Amsterdam
NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky
Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam
Pulitzer Amsterdam
Renaissance Amsterdam Hotel

Hotel Night in other cities

Residents of other Dutch cities such as The Hague, Rotterdam and Maastricht can enjoy a "staycation" at selected hotels in their own town as well.

Notes

Discounted hotel rates only apply for registered residents of Amsterdam.
Tickets to the cultural programme are included in the cost of booking a room.
Book a room for Hotel Night here.

