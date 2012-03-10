Amsterdam Coffee Festival 2017

Taste, smell and enjoy one of the world's most popular hot beverages at the Amsterdam Coffee Festival!

Dedicated to coffee

The Amsterdam Coffee Festival is an event dedicated to coffee, tea and chocolate. A variety of coffee brands are represented by professional roasters, competent baristas and real coffee lovers, to let aficionados discover the latest trends in taste, aroma and presentation.

The festival annually attracts about 12.500 visitors. It is an absolute must-see for coffee lovers and specialists in the industry. After the Friday aimed at selected professionals in the business, all consumers can enjoy the best coffees in the world during the weekend.

This year’s Amsterdam Coffee Festival will take place at the Westergasfabriek in Amsterdam's trendy Westerpark.

Highlights

During the festival you can follow various workshops about coffee, tea and food pairing, and there will be music and art on show. The weekend includes interesting activities such as:

› The Coffee Mixologist Competition

Coffee and cocktails form a dangerously delicious combination. During The Coffee Mixologist Competition, baristas and cocktail sommeliers will form pairs and create the ultimate coffee cocktail. Mix it, shake it, stir it!

All images courtesy of the Amsterdam Coffee Festival