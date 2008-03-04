5 Days Off 2017

Electronic music festival 5 Days Off has grown from a fairly small event to an annual highlight on the Amsterdam cultural calendar, and is celebrating its 15-year anniversary in 2017.

Indoor dance with 5 Days Off

Established in 2001 as the city's first multi-day indoor dance event, Amsterdam's 5 Days Off takes place in the Melkweg and Paradiso, turning the two pop venues into night clubs to let the whole city dance to the best new sounds and live acts.

Atypical of the dance scene, 5 Days Off maintains a focus on offering a varied mix of electronic styles, types of parties and celebrities in its line-up. Instead of offering big names for big prices, the organisers consistently deliver a quality line-up of both well-known and undiscovered talents.

Previous famous acts

Having hosted an array of diverse acts including Daft Punk, The Gaslamp Killer, SBTRKT, Flying Lotus, James Holden and Jeff Mills, each year is guaranteed to be fresh.

In addition to music, the festival has increasingly branched out to include a day programme involving film, photography, media art, graphic design and fashion.



YouTube video by 5 Days Off

Thum image taken from YouTube video by 5 Days Off