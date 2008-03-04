5 Days Off 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
March 04-08
Amsterdam
Electronic music festival 5 Days Off has grown from a fairly small event to an annual highlight on the Amsterdam cultural calendar, and is celebrating its 15-year anniversary in 2017.
Indoor dance with 5 Days Off
Established in 2001 as the city's first multi-day indoor dance event, Amsterdam's 5 Days Off takes place in the Melkweg and Paradiso, turning the two pop venues into night clubs to let the whole city dance to the best new sounds and live acts.
Atypical of the dance scene, 5 Days Off maintains a focus on offering a varied mix of electronic styles, types of parties and celebrities in its line-up. Instead of offering big names for big prices, the organisers consistently deliver a quality line-up of both well-known and undiscovered talents.
Previous famous acts
Having hosted an array of diverse acts including Daft Punk, The Gaslamp Killer, SBTRKT, Flying Lotus, James Holden and Jeff Mills, each year is guaranteed to be fresh.
In addition to music, the festival has increasingly branched out to include a day programme involving film, photography, media art, graphic design and fashion.
YouTube video by 5 Days Off
Thum image taken from YouTube video by 5 Days Off
2017 Highlights
The 2017 programme of 5 Days Off focuses on techno, house, electronica and beats music. It will include live shows, club nights, an exhibition and film programme.
Highlights include:
› Dorian Concept (Live Band) and Binkbeats
The first show of 5 Days Off includes weird instruments, meticulously deconstructed and rebuilt electronic tracks and Virtual Reality technology.
› Kontra Album Release Show
A brand new show by Dutch success Robert Vosmeijer with a fully fledged band performing with raw energy, experimentation and great visuals.
› Tropics / Tears & Marble
An intimate night with a soulful blend of synth pop, jazz and electronic music by Tropics, supported by the electronic duo Tears & Marble.
› Cómeme is somewhere else
Dance until the early hours with leading house and techno label Cómeme, with support from the Amsterdam-based collective, Malawi.