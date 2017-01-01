Rolling Kitchens 2017

Mobile food sellers are gathering at Rolling Kitchens, so you can once again enjoy the flavours of fresh street cooking and great cuisine in the cozy surroundings of Westerpark!

Mobile eateries

For five days, the Westergasfabriek will host Rolling Kitchens (Rollende Keukens), where over 125 mobile eateries unite to form one big open-air restaurant.

Both young and old come to enjoy the lovely atmosphere of the popular Westerpark, and to give in to the many temptations of delicious and affordable food and drinks. Even the music will be mobile, which adds to the fun!



YouTube video by No Half Measures Films

All images courtesy of Rollende Keukens