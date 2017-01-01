Rolling Kitchens 2017

Rolling Kitchens 2017Fairs / Amsterdam
May 24-28, 1pm - 11pm
Amsterdam
Mobile food sellers are gathering at Rolling Kitchens, so you can once again enjoy the flavours of fresh street cooking and great cuisine in the cozy surroundings of Westerpark!
Mobile eateries
For five days, the Westergasfabriek will host Rolling Kitchens (Rollende Keukens), where over 125 mobile eateries unite to form one big open-air restaurant.
Both young and old come to enjoy the lovely atmosphere of the popular Westerpark, and to give in to the many temptations of delicious and affordable food and drinks. Even the music will be mobile, which adds to the fun!
YouTube video by No Half Measures Films
All images courtesy of Rollende Keukens
The eateries consist of various vehicles from bikes to double-deckers that have been transformed into restaurants, bakeries and smoker ovens. There is bound to be something to suit everyone’s tastes!
The Rolling Kitchens weekend is presented by Mister Kitchen and Pacific Parc.
Free entrance
Entrance to the event is free but bring cash to purchase food and drinks.