Admire high-end Japanese craft and design at MONO Japan!

Traditional Japanese crafts

At MONO Japan, over 24 makers who practice traditional Japanese crafts come together to exhibit, sell and teach their creations.

Everything from ceramics, textile and woodwork to tea and sake is made with skills that were passed down through generations. A contemporary mindset enriches many of the designs.

What does "mono" mean?

"Mono" is Japanese for "thing", or "object". The word is often used to describe traditional items, such as the kimono or kakemono.

MONO JAPAN not only brings high quality products to Amsterdam, but it also aims to introduce a Japanese way of living with objects that goes beyond simply owning them.

All images courtesy of MONO Japan