February 03-05
Amsterdam
Admire high-end Japanese craft and design at MONO Japan!
Traditional Japanese crafts
At MONO Japan, over 24 makers who practice traditional Japanese crafts come together to exhibit, sell and teach their creations.
Everything from ceramics, textile and woodwork to tea and sake is made with skills that were passed down through generations. A contemporary mindset enriches many of the designs.
What does "mono" mean?
"Mono" is Japanese for "thing", or "object". The word is often used to describe traditional items, such as the kimono or kakemono.
MONO JAPAN not only brings high quality products to Amsterdam, but it also aims to introduce a Japanese way of living with objects that goes beyond simply owning them.
Cultural festival
MONO Japan is also a small cultural festival, with a range of workshops, presentations and lectures that introduce Japanese crafts and culture to the European audience.
Workshops include a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, knife-sharpening, dyeing furoshiki (wrapping cloths) and much more. The workshops require separate tickets.
Lloyd Hotel
The historical Lloyd Hotel will be the venue for Mono Japan. This special building has a designer interior and makes for an interesting location to browse through. It is located 3km east of Amsterdam Central Station, in Zeeburg.