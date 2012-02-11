Design Icons 2017Fairs / Amsterdam
February 11-12
Amsterdam
See famous classics and timeless interior design at Design Icons 2017!
Vintage design
At Design Icons 2017, 60 professional vintage design merchants gather to sell original modern furniture from the postwar period.
Designer names
High-end classic interior styles like Italian chic, rough industrial and modern Dutch will be available, including famous designer names such as Eames and Mies van der Rohe.
All images courtesy of Design Icons
Shop around for Danish teak furniture and fifties Italian lights, as well as affordable designs that will soon be the highlights of your living room.
Design Icons will take place in former marine engine factory De Kromhouthal, which was completely renovated as an industrial event location, the perfect venue for the 20th century designs on show.
Up for a day of furniture shopping? Tickets will be available at the door.