Design Icons 2017

Design Icons 2017

Fairs / Amsterdam
February 11-12

A:
De Kromhouthal
Amsterdam
W:
https://www.design-icons.nl
€: 10 (Saturday) 5 (Sunday)
(0)

See famous classics and timeless interior design at Design Icons 2017!

Vintage design

At Design Icons 2017, 60 professional vintage design merchants gather to sell original modern furniture from the postwar period.

Designer names

High-end classic interior styles like Italian chic, rough industrial and modern Dutch will be available, including famous designer names such as Eames and Mies van der Rohe.

All images courtesy of Design Icons

Shop around for Danish teak furniture and fifties Italian lights, as well as affordable designs that will soon be the highlights of your living room.

Design Icons will take place in former marine engine factory De Kromhouthal, which was completely renovated as an industrial event location, the perfect venue for the 20th century designs on show.

Up for a day of furniture shopping? Tickets will be available at the door.

